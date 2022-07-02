Atletico-MG reinforcement, Pavón arrives in BH and awaits official announcement from Galo | athletic-mg

Jemerson, Alan Kardec, Pedrinho and, now, Cristian Pavón. The Argentine striker landed this Saturday in Belo Horizonte and is awaiting the final procedures of the new contract to be announced as a player for Atlético-MG for the remainder of the season. Pavón’s transfer had been agreed with his representatives since February, before the end of his contract with Boca Juniors.

The fourth reinforcement of Galo for the rest of the season is available to coach Turco Mohamed with the reopening of the transfer window, which starts on July 18. The 26-year-old Argentine will sign with Atlético for four seasons, until the end of 2026.

With a pre-contract signed since February, “El Kichán” was just waiting for the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, which ended this Thursday (July 30). He was free on the market this Friday, and may soon be made official by the new club.

1 of 5 Next Atlético-MG reinforcement, Cristan Pavón poses for a photo leaving Argentina — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Atletico-MG’s next reinforcement, Cristan Pavón poses for a photo leaving Argentina – Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Pavón will work at Cidade do Galo like the other reinforcements, awaiting registration from the reopening of the transfer window. Until then, he will try to speed up the physical recovery process, as he has not entered the field since December 2021, due to the conflict with Boca’s board.

In 2022, Pavón should be Atlético’s reinforcement only in national competitions: Brazilian and Copa do Brasil, as long as Galo confirms the advantage obtained in the first leg of the round of 16 against Flamengo.

2 of 5 Atlético confirms the signing of Argentine Cristian Pavón – Photo: Reproduction Atlético confirms the signing of Argentine Cristian Pavón – Photo: Reproduction

In Libertadores, he still needs to serve a six-game punishment, received for having been one of the main involved in the post-elimination confusion for Atlético himself, in the round of 16 of the last edition of the tournament, at Mineirão. The staff is still trying to appeal the penalty imposed by Conmebol, but the possibility of success is small.

Pavón emerged as a highlight in Argentine football in 2014, when he was launched by Talleres. He was quickly acquired by Boca Juniors for three million dollars. Initially, he was loaned by the Xeneize club to Colón, where he played in 21 games in the 2015 season and scored five goals.

“El Kichán”, as he became known, was permanently integrated into Boca’s squad in 2016, and was, year after year, gaining more space and gaining prominence. He had his best season in 2018, when he scored seven goals and provided 14 assists for the club, and was also part of the Argentina national team at the World Cup in Russia. He participated in all four games of the Brothers at the World Cup, being a starter in the elimination to France (4 to 3), in the round of 16.

4 of 5 Cristian Pavón defended Argentina at the 2016 Olympics and the 2018 World Cup — Photo: Heuler Andrey/AGIF Cristian Pavón defended Argentina at the 2016 Olympics and the 2018 World Cup — Photo: Heuler Andrey/AGIF

In 2019, Pavón was loaned to MLS’s Los Angeles Galaxy on a $20 million call option contract. He had good numbers in the United States, scoring four goals and delivering eight assists in his first season (13 games) and 10 goals and seven assists the following year, when he was named Team Player of the Year.

With no agreement for the definitive purchase, Pavón returned to Boca at the end of 2020, and participated in the full 2021 season for the Argentine team. He ended the year with 36 games, four goals and five assists in the Copa Argentina champion.

Allegation of sexual abuse

In February 2021, Pavón was denounced for sexual abuse by Gisele Doyle during a party in the player’s hometown, Córdoba, and even had a request for preventive detention. Before signing an agreement with the striker, Galo delved into the accusation, still without a final legal decision.

In February of this year, the ge published that Atlético had even sent a professional to Argentina to delve into the case and have access to the court proceedings, as well as the investigation by the Judiciary Police. The victim’s account was considered “serious and credible” for the opening of an evidence-gathering procedure. However, Galo obtained a report in which the evidence of the investigation points to the lack of proof of sexual crime.

