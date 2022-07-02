Audi Q5 hybrid: what it’s like to ride with a 367 hp SUV that opens a new phase for the brand – 01/07/2022

From Mexico to Brazil, Audi’s first plug-in hybrid represents the automaker’s new electric journey in Brazil. We drove from São Paulo to the city of Paraty, in the beautiful Costa Verde region of Rio de Janeiro. Good on the road, the Q5 TFSIe goes on sale as of today, in pre-sale, from R$ 413,990 in the first batch of 300 units. Top model of the range costs R$ 469 thousand.

The car manufactured at the San José Chiapa plant is available in SUV and Sportback bodies and in Performance and Performance Black versions. The utility is responsible for inaugurating the new family of plug-in hybrid engines (PHEV) with high capacity battery in the local market.

The new engine represents the third generation of the 2.0 TFSI combustion engine (EA888), which develops 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque, working in conjunction with a permanent magnet synchronous electric (PSM) with 105 kW (143 hp) of maximum power and up to 350 Nm of torque already available at low rpm.

The set is coupled to the seven-speed S tronic transmission with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 s and the maximum speed (electronically limited) is 210 km/h. In 100% electric mode, the maximum speed is 135 km/h. With the combined power, it develops 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

“We are committed to our environmental agenda”, stated in the text of the manufacturer, Daniel Rojas, CEO and president of Audi do Brasil.

The Q5 with standard panoramic roof measures 4,682 meters and offers a good dose of comfort for those traveling in the rear (2.8 meters wheelbase) with two USB ports. On the road, electronic resources work as defense elements against “those errors” that the car does not accept and corrects to leave it on the line, in reading the lanes, for example, and in alerting and emergency braking.

It’s fun to get the Select drive and ride in dynamic, sportier mode. Remember: that’s 367 horsepower and a generous 500 Nm of torque. The multilink suspension of the in-car balance class and Quattro traction stylishly distributes the footprint to the 19-inch 235/55 wheels.

In the cabin, inside the S line, 10.25-inch screen with Carplay and wireless Android. The 8.8-inch cluster projects the vehicle’s GPS. The sports steering wheel has paddle shifters and controls for central screen functionality. Make good use of the cruise controller on the road. The 19-speaker sound is good, it has Bang Olufsen signature (optional) in the top version (the input system has 10 speakers).

The SUV inside has four color options and on the outside, in the visual richness of the LEDs and the octagonal front grille, it offers 11 color options. The head-up display doesn’t make any difference to me, but it’s there as an option.

In the chemical part

The technology uses electric and combustion mode distribution. The range, without spending gasoline, is on average from 56 km to 62 km. The high-voltage lithium-ion battery is located below the floor of the trunk, consists of 104 prismatic cells and has an energy storage capacity of 17.9 kWh with a voltage of 381 volts.

And I say that there are four modes of operation. The electric is automatically activated when the satellite navigation system is activated, but can also be selected manually via the selector button.

The hybrid enters based on a base of calculations that include speed limits, road types, ups and downs along the way, total distance to destination, and route profile chosen.

When the driver takes his foot off the accelerator, the steering management system decides, depending on the situation, between decelerating with the engine off and energy recovery, that is, the recovery of kinetic energy and its conversion into electrical energy.

In addition to hybrid driving, the driver can choose three other modes. EV (Electric Vehicle) mode is the default whenever the vehicle is started and driven exclusively in electric mode, as long as the driver does not press the accelerator pedal all the way down.

In Hold, the battery capacity is maintained at the current stage. In Charge mode, the drive management system increases the amount of energy in the battery with the help of the combustion engine. As in recovery, the electric motor works as a generator for charging the battery.

The charger comes in the car but I recommend installing the wallbox in the garage to improve the charging time between six and eight hours, which depends on the battery percentage status. The tank holds 54 liters and the boot capacity is 465 liters (530 liters in the Sportback).

