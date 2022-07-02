Average prices of gasoline and diesel fall after ICMS reduction and record values ​​in June, according to ANP | Economy

Gasoline and diesel prices retreated this week, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released this Friday (1). The data reflects the ICMS cut on fuels, adopted in 10 states, and comes after a week with record values ​​in the survey.

According to the ANP survey, the average value of a liter of diesel went from R$7,568 to R$7,554, a drop of 0.18%. The highest value found by the agency was R$ 8,990.

already the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$7.39 to R$7.127, a decrease of 3.55%. The maximum value found at the gas stations was R$ 8,890.

Last week, the prices of a liter of diesel and gasoline reached the highest nominal values ​​paid by consumers for fuel since the ANP began to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

The average price of ethanol went from R$4,873 to R$4,723, a drop of 3.07%. Despite the average, the survey found an offer of ethanol for a maximum of R$ 7,890.

The ANP collected prices at more than 5,000 gas stations in Brazil. It is worth remembering that the final value of fuel prices at the pumps depends not only on the amounts charged at the refineries, but also on taxes and the profit margins of distributors and resellers.

The new ANP survey includes part of the reduction in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) adopted by the states. At least 10 states have already reduced the incidence of the fuel tax. Are they:

Sao Paulo

Rio de Janeiro

Minas Gerais

Goiás

Holy Spirit

Santa Catarina

Paraná

Rio Grande do Sul

large northern river

Rondônia

SP government reduces fuel ICMS from 25% to 18%

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, with vetoes, the project that limits ICMS on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport.

According to the text approved by Congress, these items are now classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location.