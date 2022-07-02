Bahia announces a 24.4% reduction in gasoline prices

Fuel reference value goes from R$6.50 to R$4.91; government says loss with ICMS is R$ 2.4 billion

The government of Bahia announced this Friday (July 1, 2022) a new reduction in the calculation bases of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels. The reference price for a liter of gasoline dropped 24.4%, from R$6.50 to R$4.91.

The liter of diesel S10 fell from R$ 5.41 to R$ 3.99 (26.24%). The value per kilo of cooking gas went from R$5.89 to R$5.34 (a drop of 9.33%).

The measure comes into force from this Friday (June 1st), by means of a decree. The government relied on average prices over the last 60 months.

According to Sefaz-BA (Secretariat of Finance of Bahia), the ICMS on fuels has been frozen since November 2021. According to the folder’s calculations, the reduction for consumers will be R$ 0.46 for gasoline, R$ 0, 25 for diesel and R$ 0.78 for gas cylinders.

revenue loss

According to the government of Bahia, the new reduction in ICMS represents a loss of R$ 400 million per month for the State, totaling R$ 2.4 billion by the end of 2022. The State Secretary of Finance, Manoel Vitório, says that other losses have been accounted for by management since the start of the freeze.

Vitório criticized the maintenance of Petrobras’ pricing policy. “The company continues to promote successive price adjustments at refineries, effectively preventing prices from falling sustainably at gas stations.”declared.