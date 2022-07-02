Bahia reduces ICMS on fuel and will have a loss of R$ 2.4 billion, says government

In a decree published this Friday (1st), the State Government reduced, once again, the bases for calculating ICMS on fuel in Bahia, taking as a parameter the average reference prices of the last 60 months.

The calculation bases on which the state tax is levied, which were frozen since November 2021, will take effect from July with even lower values.

The reference price for a liter of gasoline, which was R$ 6.5000 until Thursday (30), is now fixed at R$ 4.9137, which represents a reduction of 24.4%. For the liter of diesel S10, the value was reduced from R$ 5.4100 to R$ 3.9963 (a drop of 26.24%). The value per kilo of cooking gas (LPG) went from R$ 5.8900 to R$ 5.3451 (a drop of 9.33%).

With the reductions, according to the State Treasury Department (Sefaz-Ba), prices to the final consumer must be reduced by the market by R$ 0.46 for gasoline, R$ 0.25 for diesel and R$ 0, 78 in the cooking gas cylinder.

The reduction is being promoted by the Bahian government after the publication of ICMS agreements 81/22, 82/22 and 83/22 by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), defining the basis for calculating the tax for purposes of tax substitution from the criteria established by Complementary Law 192/22. The calculation bases for hydrous ethanol and CNG continue with the values ​​frozen on November 1st.

revenue loss

Just the new reduction in reference prices for charging ICMS on fuels represents a loss of collection of R$ 400 million monthly for the State of Bahia, or R$ 2.4 billion until the end of 2022. This loss, according to the Secretary of Finance, Manoel Vitório, adds to those that had already been accounted for by the State since the beginning of the freeze.

Petrobras continues to promote successive price adjustments at refineries, effectively preventing prices from falling sustainably at gas stations.

Reduced values

In some posts this Friday, it was already possible check the drop in fuel prices. The MAIL made a list with the lowest values ​​practiced today. The values ​​were recorded in the Price of the Hour application. The values ​​refer to common and additive gasoline.

– Vida Nova Post, in Lauro de Freitas: BRL 7.22

– Posto Novo, Avenida Paralela: BRL 7.25

– Horto Florestal Station: BRL 7.28

– Marathon Station, São Cristóvão: BRL 7.29

– Sette Post, in Nazaré: BRL 7.29

– Ponto Alto gas station, in Águas Claras: BRL 7.30

– Suburban Post, in Itacaranha: R$ 7.30

– Pon Pon gas station, in Simões Filho: R$ 7.30

– Nova Aliança gas station, in Areia Branca: R$ 7.32

– Trevo Post, in Ipitanga: BRL 7.32