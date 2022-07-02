Band surpasses Record audience with Datena, Faustão and late nights

Band had a positive Thursday in terms of audience: in a good phase, the station surpassed Record and SBT at different times of the day and nine programs on the channel came to third place in Greater São Paulo — three of them were with the bronze medal throughout its time slot. Among the highlights are Brasil Urgente and Faustão na Band: boosted by the repercussion of Datena’s umpteenth withdrawal from becoming a politician, the national edition of the journalistic came to be in the vice-leadership. Fausto Silva, in turn, won Amor Sem Igual.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Band reached third place for the first time during the opening of the Open Game debate. Between noon and 1 pm, the sport led by Renata Fan technically tied with SBT: there were 2.7 average points, against 3.2 for Silvio Santos’ channel, which broadcast the rerun of the soap opera Carrossel. The national edition of the show, from 11am to noon, also came close to Primeira Impacto, which won by 2.8 to 2.2.

During the afternoon, the first track of Brasil Urgente (4.1) was only behind Globo between 16:30 and 17:15. In this time slot, José Luiz Datena’s newscast had an average of 4.1 points, ahead of SBT, which scored 3.9 with part of Fofocalizando (3.7) and the beginning of the telenovelacuidado com o Anjo (5.1 ). Record, with the start of Cidade Alerta and an edition of Jornal da Record 24h, was off the podium and scored only 3.8, in fourth place. The local news block (4.2), broadcast from 6:50 pm to 7:20 pm, was responsible for the Band’s peak audience during the day: 5.6 points.

In the evening range, Faustão na Band (3.7) surpassed Amor Sem Igual (3.8) for 15 minutes: from 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm, the score showed 3.2 points for the auditorium program and 3.1 for the feuilleton. of Record. Band once again surpassed Record for much of the late night slot: the re-presentation of Planeta Selvagem surpassed its rival by 0.6 to 0.5 points, just like the rerun of Jornal da Band (0.9 to 0.4) and the 1st Jornal (0.7 to 0.5) — João Paulo Vergueiro’s television news program pushed the pre-dawn edition of Balanço Geral to fourth place, by 0.6 to 0.7 points on average.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (30):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.0 good morning SP 8.4 Good morning Brazil 8.4 More you 6.9 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.7 SP1 9.2 Globe Sports 9.7 Newspaper Today 10.5 The Carnation and the Rose 14.0 Afternoon Session: Welcome to Life 11.5 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 15.0 Beyond the Illusion 19.3 SP2 22.0 face and courage 21.4 National Journal 24.6 wetland 30.8 No Limit 6 16.2 The Good Doctor 8.4 Globo newspaper 6.8 Conversation with Bial 5.0 Face and Courage (replay) 4.1 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.7 hour 1 4.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.0 General Balance Sheet 1.7 General Balance Sheet Morning II 3.0 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.4 Speak Brazil 3.3 Nowadays 3.3 General Balance Sheet SP 5.6 Flames of Life 3.8 Alert City 3.4 Alert City II 3.5 City Alert III 5.8 City Alert SP 8.1 Record Journal 8.1 All the Girls in Me 4.5 Love Without Equal 3.8 Power Couple Brazil 6 4.7 Speaks, I hear you 1.2 The Love School 0.7 Universal Church 0.4 General Balance Sheet Dawn 0.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.4 First Impact 2.5 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.0 Carousel 3.6 Emerald 4.2 Family cases 3.2 gossiping 3.7 Beware of the Angel 5.1 Tomorrow is Forever 6.3 SBT Brazil 6.4 Poliana Moça 6.8 Angel’s face 5.8 Mouse Program 5.9 The square is ours 6.0 The Night 4.1 Operation Mosque 2.6 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 2.1 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.1 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.2 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.5 Let’s go SP 0.8 Let’s go Brazil 1.0 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.7 Open game 1.7 Open Game – Debate 2.7 The Ball Owners 2.2 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.4 best of the afternoon 1.3 Brazil Urgent 4.1 Brazil Urgent SP 4.2 Band Journal 4.6 Faustão in the Band 3.7 Line of Combat 2.6 Night news 1.5 What End Did It Take? 1.0 Total Sport 0.8 The Blacklist 0.5 Savage Planet (replay) 0.6 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.9 1st newspaper 0.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 0.3 Grace Church 0.0 got you 0.1 Good morning you SP 0.2 Good morning for you 0.2 You on TV 0.4 I’ll tell you 0.2 Universal Church 0.0 The afternoon is yours 0.8 The Love School 0.3 Universal Church 0.2 National Alert 0.7 TV network! news 0.6 Faith Show 0.1 TV Fame 0.3 Shark Tank Brazil 0.5 João Kleber Show (re-presentation) 0.2 Dynamic reading 0.1 Trouble (re-enactment) 0.3 got you 0.3 Grace Church 0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters