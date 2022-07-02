Band surpasses Record audience with Datena, Faustão and late nights

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Band surpasses Record audience with Datena, Faustão and late nights 2 Views

Band had a positive Thursday in terms of audience: in a good phase, the station surpassed Record and SBT at different times of the day and nine programs on the channel came to third place in Greater São Paulo — three of them were with the bronze medal throughout its time slot. Among the highlights are Brasil Urgente and Faustão na Band: boosted by the repercussion of Datena’s umpteenth withdrawal from becoming a politician, the national edition of the journalistic came to be in the vice-leadership. Fausto Silva, in turn, won Amor Sem Igual.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Band reached third place for the first time during the opening of the Open Game debate. Between noon and 1 pm, the sport led by Renata Fan technically tied with SBT: there were 2.7 average points, against 3.2 for Silvio Santos’ channel, which broadcast the rerun of the soap opera Carrossel. The national edition of the show, from 11am to noon, also came close to Primeira Impacto, which won by 2.8 to 2.2.

During the afternoon, the first track of Brasil Urgente (4.1) was only behind Globo between 16:30 and 17:15. In this time slot, José Luiz Datena’s newscast had an average of 4.1 points, ahead of SBT, which scored 3.9 with part of Fofocalizando (3.7) and the beginning of the telenovelacuidado com o Anjo (5.1 ). Record, with the start of Cidade Alerta and an edition of Jornal da Record 24h, was off the podium and scored only 3.8, in fourth place. The local news block (4.2), broadcast from 6:50 pm to 7:20 pm, was responsible for the Band’s peak audience during the day: 5.6 points.

In the evening range, Faustão na Band (3.7) surpassed Amor Sem Igual (3.8) for 15 minutes: from 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm, the score showed 3.2 points for the auditorium program and 3.1 for the feuilleton. of Record. Band once again surpassed Record for much of the late night slot: the re-presentation of Planeta Selvagem surpassed its rival by 0.6 to 0.5 points, just like the rerun of Jornal da Band (0.9 to 0.4) and the 1st Jornal (0.7 to 0.5) — João Paulo Vergueiro’s television news program pushed the pre-dawn edition of Balanço Geral to fourth place, by 0.6 to 0.7 points on average.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (30):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)14.0
good morning SP8.4
Good morning Brazil8.4
More you6.9
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.7
SP19.2
Globe Sports9.7
Newspaper Today10.5
The Carnation and the Rose14.0
Afternoon Session: Welcome to Life11.5
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite15.0
Beyond the Illusion19.3
SP222.0
face and courage21.4
National Journal24.6
wetland30.8
No Limit 616.2
The Good Doctor8.4
Globo newspaper6.8
Conversation with Bial5.0
Face and Courage (replay)4.1
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.7
hour 14.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.0
General Balance Sheet1.7
General Balance Sheet Morning II3.0
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.4
Speak Brazil3.3
Nowadays3.3
General Balance Sheet SP5.6
Flames of Life3.8
Alert City3.4
Alert City II3.5
City Alert III5.8
City Alert SP8.1
Record Journal8.1
All the Girls in Me4.5
Love Without Equal3.8
Power Couple Brazil 64.7
Speaks, I hear you1.2
The Love School0.7
Universal Church0.4
General Balance Sheet Dawn0.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.4
First Impact2.5
First Impact 2nd Edition3.0
Carousel3.6
Emerald4.2
Family cases3.2
gossiping3.7
Beware of the Angel5.1
Tomorrow is Forever6.3
SBT Brazil6.4
Poliana Moça6.8
Angel’s face5.8
Mouse Program5.9
The square is ours6.0
The Night4.1
Operation Mosque2.6
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law2.1
The Best of Connection Reporter2.1
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.2
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.5
Let’s go SP0.8
Let’s go Brazil1.0
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.7
Open game1.7
Open Game – Debate2.7
The Ball Owners2.2
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.4
best of the afternoon1.3
Brazil Urgent4.1
Brazil Urgent SP4.2
Band Journal4.6
Faustão in the Band3.7
Line of Combat2.6
Night news1.5
What End Did It Take?1.0
Total Sport0.8
The Blacklist0.5
Savage Planet (replay)0.6
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.9
1st newspaper0.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)0.3
Grace Church0.0
got you0.1
Good morning you SP0.2
Good morning for you0.2
You on TV0.4
I’ll tell you0.2
Universal Church0.0
The afternoon is yours0.8
The Love School0.3
Universal Church0.2
National Alert0.7
TV network! news0.6
Faith Show0.1
TV Fame0.3
Shark Tank Brazil0.5
João Kleber Show (re-presentation)0.2
Dynamic reading0.1
Trouble (re-enactment)0.3
got you0.3
Grace Church0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Rapper Orochi is arrested by police for drug possession | Rio de Janeiro

the rapper Orochi was arrested for drug possession this Friday (1), during an approach by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved