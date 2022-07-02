Baricitinib: a promising therapy for alopecia areata



Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again!

OK Thanks! Your evaluation is essential for us to continue improving the Pebmed Portal OK

The PEBMED Portal is intended for doctors and other health professionals. Our contents inform recent panoramas of medicine. If you are interested in publishing your resume on the internet, connecting with patients and increasing your differentials, create a free profile on AgendarConsulta, PEBMED’s partner site. If you are interested in more content and courses aimed at medical residency, get to know Medcel, the partner site of PEBMED

Alopecia areata (AA) is a chronic, relapsing autoimmune disease characterized by non-scarring hair loss. It can affect the scalp, beard, eyebrows, eyelashes and other body hair. The disease affects individuals of both sexes, all ages and different ethnicities.

The clinical presentation is very variable, from single to multiple plaques, involving the entire scalp (total areata) or the entire hair and body hair (universal areata). These patients are at increased risk of autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, vitiligo, and thyroid disorders.

Read too: Alopecia areata: review and update

The treatment of mild and localized cases consists of topical and intralesional corticosteroid therapy associated with minoxidil. In extensive cases, topical diphenyprone, oral corticosteroids and immunosuppressants such as methotrexate, cyclosporine and azathioprine can be used.

In refractory cases, there is still no curative treatment that changes its long-term course. However, several drugs that act on the various pathways involved in the pathogenesis of AA have shown promise. The pathophysiology of the disease is not completely understood, but it is known that the hair follicle receives an autoimmune attack by CD8+ T cells in the hair bulb area, generating peribulbitis.

Several cytokines dependent on Janus kinase signaling were related to AA, such as interleukins (IL)-2, IL-7, IL-15, IL-21. This fact makes Janus inhibitors treatment options supported by clinical trials.

possible alternative

Baricitinib is an oral drug that selectively and reversibly inhibits Janus kinases 1 and 2, which can interrupt cytokine signaling implicated in alopecia areata. Recent phase 2 and 3 studies involving patients with severe conditions demonstrated that medication at a dose of 2 or 4 mg was superior to placebo in terms of hair growth at week 36.

The drug was considered safe and well toleratedbut some Side effects described were acne, increased creatine kinase and increase in low- and high-density lipoprotein. More studies are needed to determine their long-term efficacy and safety, but perhaps in the near future JAK inhibitors could be added to the therapeutic arsenal.

quiz Regarding the follow-up of this patient and other cases of induced abortion, which of the following alternatives should you consider to be the most appropriate? Click on the banner below and reply in our forum.

Participate in the discussion of this case in the PEBMED Forum

Author:

Dermatologist, graduated in Medicine at the Federal University of Minas Gerais ⦁ Undertook an academic exchange at the Department of Dermatology at Radboud University, Netherlands ⦁ Medical residency in Dermatology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro ⦁ Approved at TED – Specialist in Dermatology and member of the Society Brazilian Dermatology.