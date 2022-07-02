Because of Lula, Bolsonaro will not meet the president of Portugal

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent

Lisbon, Portugal – President Jair Bolsonaro canceled the meeting he would have with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de SouSa, who arrives in Brazil this Saturday (2/7). Bolsonaro was irritated when he learned that the Portuguese leader will take advantage of his time in São Paulo, where he will participate in the Book Biennial, to talk to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leads all polls of intention to vote for the Presidency of the Republic. .

Marcelo de Souza had said, on Monday (27/6), during the opening of the Ocean Conference, that, in addition to meeting with Bolsonaro and participating in events commemorating the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s independence, he would talk to two former presidents. Brazilians: Lula and Michel Temer.

The Portuguese president’s trip to Brazil aims to improve relations between the two countries. Brazilians are already the largest group of foreigners in Portugal: officially, there are more than 204 thousand, but it is estimated that the total exceeds 300 thousand. Interestingly, Bolsonaro is the only Brazilian president since the democratic regime who has not visited Portugal.