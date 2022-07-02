“Before you do something stupid”

In a twist in the novel Beyond the Illusion, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will marry Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). But, according to columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory, married life will not be easy for the dressmaker.

On the honeymoon, Dorinha will not feel comfortable having sex with her husband, who will be furious with the situation and will try to abuse the girl. “I did everything for you! I’ve always been by your side, I’ve always protected you! Even having been betrayed, exchanged, humiliated! And this is how you repay me? trampling me“, he will pour out.

The young woman will then say that she is grateful for the help and will ask the villain for patience. “Patience? Patience? Do you want to humiliate me, do you want to end me, denying me what is mine? That’s it? I’m her husband, doves! I have the right! I’m going out to cool off before I do something stupid“, he will reply.

It is worth noting that, in the serial written by Alessandra Poggi, Isadora agreed to marry Joaquim to clean up her image, after the city’s radio broadcast that the girl lost her virginity to Davi/Rafael (Rafael Vitti). For more news about soap operas, follow the Bolavip Brazil.