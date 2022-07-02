‘Beyond Illusion’ heartthrob, Johnny Massaro is photographed kissing with his boyfriend as he leaves a bar in Rio

On the air in the six-episode telenovela “Beyond the illusion”, portraying the conqueror Nelsinho, Johnny Massaro was photographed kissing with his boyfriend, lawyer João Pedro Accioly, after the couple left a bar in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio.

When it was time to leave, Massaro and João Pedro, who have been together for almost two years, had a brief argument, but they soon understood each other and exchanged many kisses, hugs and cuddles.

Johnny Massaro kisses his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly
Johnny Massaro kisses his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

On the day of the premiere of “Verdades Secretas 2”, in October 2021, the actor revealed his relationship with João Pedro Accioly, who was his childhood friend. At the time, they celebrated eight months of relationship. “24 years of partnership: and life ahead!”.

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly Photo: EXTRA

Johnny Massaro with Larissa Manoela in “Beyond the illusion” Photo: Estevam Avellar / Agência O Globo

Johnny Massaro poses with his boyfriend on a trip to Europe Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

