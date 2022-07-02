Bia and Bruno advance in mixed at Wimbledon

The Brazilian partnership prevailed against Matos and the Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok Photo: Archive

London, England) – in departure with three Brazilians on courtBeatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares got the better of their Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok against Rafael Matos and advanced in the mixed doubles bracket at Wimbledon, scoring 7/6 (8-6) and 6/3.

This is the second Grand Slam that Bia and Bruno play together. At Roland Garros, the national partnership reached the quarterfinals. The experienced 40-year-old from Minas Gerais has three Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles and played in a mixed finals at Wimbledon in 2013, with American Lisa Raymond. The 26-year-old from São Paulo has less experience in mixed doubles. And this year, she reached her first Grand Slam final in the Australian Open women’s doubles with Kazakh Anna Danilina.

The next opponents in Wimbledon could be the Uruguayan Ariel Behar and the Dutch Demi Schuurs or the Australian John Peers and the Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, 4th seed in Wimbledon. The second round prize is GBP 7,500, while Matos and Kichenok share the GBP 3,750 prize pool.

Although they faced a break-point in the opening game, Bia and Bruno took advantage early on, were the first to break and opened 4/1 on the scoreboard, leading the initial set by 5/2. Matos and Kichenok returned the break and forced the tiebreak. In the tiebreaker game, the balance remained until the Ukrainian committed a double fault in the set-point.

In the second set, Bia and Bruno had excellent service performance and only conceded five points in service games. They got two new breaks, one right in the opening of the set and another in the last game of the match to reach the victory.

Brazilians continue in doubles competitions in London

Brazil has four tennis players still in the doubles disputes at Wimbledon. Bia and the Polish Magdalena Frech are already in the round of 16 and face North American Nicole Melichar and Australian Ellen Perez. Rafael Matos is also already in the round of 16.in the men’s bracket, alongside Spaniard David Vega Hernandez, who can face 1 heads Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury or Fabrice Martin and Hugo Nys.

Soares and Briton Jamie Murray are in the second round and face Serbian Nikola Cacic and Italian Andrea Vavassori. Marcelo Melo and South African Raven Klaasen face the house duo formed by Ken Skupski and Jonny O’Mara