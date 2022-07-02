Big Family actor undergoes surgery and website confirms urgent news

Marcos Oliveira, Beiçola da Grande Família, will undergo a very delicate surgical procedure

This Tuesday, June 28th, Marcos Oliveirathe eternal Beiçola da Grande Família, updated the public about his health situation.

In an interview with the website Em Off, the actor confirmed that he will undergo surgery to treat a fistula in the urethra. Once again, he had to ask admirers for financial help.

+ Fight! Star of the soap opera Êta Mundo Bom! and Globo artists collapse with news

“I have news that next week I will be admitted to Hospital Souza Aguiar [no Rio de Janeiro] for the operation. Things are moving along, but I’m going to need help for about three months to pay my bills. I have been waiting for this surgery since January,” she said.

“The contribution is going, little by little, but it is going. I’m going to stop for two or three months. So, I need to pay rent, electricity bills, water bills, those things. I will always need the contribution. But I will improve. I will heal”, added the famous.

Taxed as chubby in Carousel, Simony’s daughter reappears with a jaw-dropping appearance: “Beautiful and blonde” Milton Neves is betrayed by an employee, suffers a scam of 17 million and collapses: “My worst fault was getting rich” “The Last Day”, Túlio Gadelha talks about the outcome of Fátima Bernardes after years and farewell in textão

After the end of Grande Família, in 2014, Marcos Oliveira only maintained a contract for a defined work with the Marinho group. At platinum, his last role was in the soap opera Deus Salve o Rei, 4 years ago. Since then, he has faced financial problems.

+ Ana Maria Braga shoots indirect to Fátima, after being forced to change schedule at Globo: “Now I have to keep it”

New phase of Globo

Since last year, the carioca broadcaster has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the channel itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

+ Jornal Nacional explodes with news of Ratinho, presenter receives serious accusation and extracts R$ 100 million from SBT