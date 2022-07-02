Billion Franchise: The Minions History and Trivia – 02/07/2022

Minions 2: The Origin of Gru, a new animation from Universal Pictures, premieres on the big screen in Brazil this Thursday (30).

Following Minions (2015), the first derivative of the Despicable Me trilogy, the feature explores Gru’s childhood in the mid-70s, hitting a nostalgic soundtrack and fun jokes, which make children and adults laugh.

Of course, the beloved villain Gru, voiced again in the Brazilian version by Leandro Hassum, is a major highlight of the plot, in a story that explains why and how he became an evil genius.

But the faithful and funny sidekicks of the character successfully share the spotlight, and the origin of the already known partnership helps to build a more assertive tone than that seen in the predecessor.

Since the debut of Despicable Me (2010), the Minions have been stealing the show and captivating fans wherever they go. No wonder, the first feature focused on the characters secured the highest grossing in the franchise, grossing more than US$ 1.1 billion in theaters around the world.

Discover 7 curiosities about the creation of these characters, who made history in cinema:

1 | INSPIRATION IN THE CLASSICS

Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud, co-creators of the Minions, revealed that the yellow sidekicks were inspired by various characters from film and television.

The Oompa Loompas, who work with Willy Wonka on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1971), were some of them. Classic Warner Bros. animations, such as the Bugs Bunny, Tweety, and Sylvester cartoons, and the Star Wars Jawas also served as the basis for the creation of the Minions.

2 | THE MINIONS WERE OUT OF THE ORIGINAL SCRIPT

According to the Los Angeles Times, the first Despicable Me script did not include Gru’s little sidekicks.

They were created later in an attempt to humanize the protagonist. Originally, Gru was going to be a scowling, gothic villain accompanied by dark ogres. In an interview, Pierre Coffin, director of the franchise, explained the change:

“We keep finding that the sillier the better. So the Minions, as these irresponsible childish characters, help the Gru’s appeal. They all love him in the same way that children unconditionally and unquestioningly love their parents. And that instantly. gave him some sympathy, because these little guys really liked him.”

Minions 2: Rise of Gru is now in theaters Image: Reproduction

3 | ALL MINIONS ARE MALE

Although many have this doubt, all Minions are “boys”. In an interview with The Wrap, Coffin explained the reason for the choice:

“Seeing how silly and stupid they are, I just couldn’t imagine the Minions being girls,” said the filmmaker. He also stated that, to the dismay of fans, the creatures are unable to reproduce.

4 | THE DIRECTOR’S VOICE

In addition to being one of the creators, Pierre Coffin is also responsible for giving voice to the Minions.

In Despicable Me, Chris Renaud acted alongside the filmmaker in the role. In the characters’ first solo film, Coffin lends his voice to the 899 different versions of the Minions in the animation.

5 | THEY HAVE THEIR OWN LANGUAGE

Yes, banana seems to be the Minions’ favorite word, however, they speak a specific language, Minionese.

Created especially for animation, it mixes words from several different languages, such as English, Korean, Spanish, French and Italian.

6 | MINIONS ARE IMMORTAL

In previous stories, we learn that the Minions have been around since “the beginning of time”, surviving for millions of years before finally meeting up with their favorite leader, Gru.

Since then, the doubt about the lifespan of these creatures has existed, but Brian Lynch, screenwriter of the films, confirmed on his Twitter: yes, what their stories show is a fact, and the Minions do not die.

7 | RECORD FOR ANIMATIONS

Minions (2015) is not only the franchise’s biggest gross – the feature was also responsible for reaching a historic milestone for Illumination Entertainment, the studio that created it.

The animation was the first to break the Disney/Pixar hegemony and surpass $1 billion at the box office in theaters. Long live the Minions!