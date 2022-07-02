Boeing frustrated after Airbus got the better of China, blames geopolitics

The large order of about 300 Airbus jets by four Chinese companies has displeased Boeing, which has blamed geopolitics.

Photo by N509FZ





Today’s announcement (1) of a joint order by Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Shenzhen Airlines for 292 A320 family aircraft, which include the A319, A320 and A321, set a tone that China will not buy. so soon Boeing’s single-aisle planes, in this case the 737 MAX.

The country was one of the last to recertify the Boeing model, which killed hundreds of people in two accidents in 2018 and 2019. However, at the same time, frictions took place between Beijing and Washington, mainly in the Trump administration and involving the Taiwan issue. (Republic of China).

Despite Joe Biden having been in the US presidency for some time, the malaise would not have passed, according to Boeing, even though Biden is supposedly more favorable to China than Trump was, but he also fights for the Asian country not to increase further. its influence in the region.

According to Reuters, Boeing said, in an official statement, that “It is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to reduce exports of US-made planes“, and which is expected to lose most of the Chinese market, which today is maintained only by its strong presence in larger aircraft, such as the Boeing 747, 767, 777 and 787.



