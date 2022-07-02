Bolsonaro, Lula, Ciro and Tebet participate in events in Salvador

Salvador (BA) will have this Saturday (July 2, 2022) events with 4 pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic: the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB). Bahia is the 4th largest electoral college in the country, with 11 million voters.

They will be just a few kilometers away. Lula, Ciro and Tebet should participate, from 7:30 am, in the traditional civic procession that marks what became known as “Independence of Bahia”celebrated every 2nd of July.

From there, Lula goes to the Fonte Nova Arena, where there is an act at 10:30 am. The presence of the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), the senator Jaques Wagner (PT) and the PT’s pre-candidate for state government, Jerônimo Rodrigues, is expected.

At Farol da Barra – 8 km from the procession site and 6 km from Fonte Nova – Bolsonaro supporters gather, at 8 am, for a motorbike. In addition to the president, former minister and federal deputy João Roma (PL), a pre-candidate for the state government, should also participate.



Playback/Google Maps Distance between Largo da Lapinha (place of the walk celebrating the “Independence of Bahia”), Arena Fonte Nova (where Lula’s act takes place) and Farol da Barra (concentration of Bolsonaro’s motorcycle)

INDEPENDENCE OF BAHIA

The holiday celebrated in Bahia marks events that took place in the early hours of July 2, 1823, when the city of Salvador dawned almost deserted, as the Portuguese army had definitively left the then province of Bahia. It was the official end of the 17-month war (from February 1822 to July 1823) between troops from Portugal and Brazil. This Brazilian victory consolidated the political separation of Brazil from Portugal.

The anniversary has a lot of meaning for Bahians and is usually celebrated in Salvador with a parade in the historic center of the state capital.