Bolsonaro, Lula, Ciro and Tebet will be in Bahia for independence celebrations

Presidential candidates choose to spend Bahia’s Independence Day in Brazil in the Bahian capital; distance between pre-candidates will be only 3.4 kilometers

MAX HAACK/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENTS – 01/07/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro participates in an event in the capital of Bahia this Friday, 01.



On Saturday, the 2nd, the Independence of Brazil is celebrated in Bahia and the candidates for the presidency of the Republic will be there to fulfill their pre-campaign agendas. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will accompany João Roma (PL), former Minister of Citizenship and current pre-candidate for the state government, in the “Segunda Motociata pela Independência”. The concentration will take place at Farol da Barra, at 8 am. “We are going to show that the research that counts is the people on the streets”, says the video produced by the Bahia Liberal Party directory. Leader of polls in voting intentions for the federal election, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will participate in an act alongside the current governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), at Arena Fonte Nova. A civic procession will depart from the venue between the neighborhoods of Lapinha and Campo Grande, which will include the participation of Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and the PT candidate to succeed Costa, Jerônimo Rodrigues.

The Senator’s Advisory Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), candidate of the third way to the Planalto, confirmed the presence of the parliamentarian in the festivities. The national president of Cidadania, Roberto Freire, announced on his Twitter profile that he will participate in a walk alongside the emedebista from 7 am, in Largo da Lapinha. “Come for a walk with Simone Tebet and Roberto Freire”, says the image released by the former parliamentarian. There will be a fireworks display and the raising of the flag with the performance of the National Anthem. The walk will pass through Praça Thomé de Souza and head towards Praça 2 de Julho. Tebet’s case has a particularity, since her party, the MDB, supports the candidate of PT Jerônimo Rodrigues in Bahia. Finally, the former minister Ciro Gomes, presidential candidate of the PDT, published on his social networks that he is already in Salvador and that he will participate in the festivities. THE Young pan sought out the pedestrian’s press office to find out details of his agenda, but received no response until the publication of this report.