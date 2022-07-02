Bolsonaro promises ‘cheapest fuel in the world’ at event in Salvador

In a speech to supporters, the President of the Republic also criticized governors who triggered the STF against the law that limited the incidence of ICMS on gasoline and diesel.

Reproduction/Facebook/Jair Messias Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro addressed supporters in Salvador on Saturday, 2



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is one of the four pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic who fulfills agendas in the Bahia, this Saturday, the 2nd, the day on which the State’s Independence Day is celebrated. The president of the country did not attend the act known as the civic procession, which was attended by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), by the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), and spoke to supporters before a motorbike through the streets of Salvador – he was accompanied by the former Minister of Citizenship john rome (Republicans), pre-candidate for the Bahian government supported by Palácio do Planalto. In his demonstration, Bolsonaro promised “cheapest fuel in the world” and criticized governors who called the Federal Supreme Court (STF) into action.STF) to challenge the law that limited the ICMS on fuels.

“I regret that the nine governors of the Northeast have taken legal action against the reduction of gasoline taxes. That is inadmissible. The region of our country whose governors say they help the poorest, but when they arrive on time, they do the exact opposite. Let’s believe that the Justice won’t give these people a win and we will have, soon, just as I have already lowered or zeroed most of the federal taxes, one of the cheapest fuels in the world ”, he said. In another excerpt of his speech, Bolsonaro said that “what is at stake this year is really the well-being and freedom of each one of us”.

As Jovem Pan showed, the average prices of gasoline and diesel have fallen in recent days as a result of the law, approved by the National Congress, which creates a ceiling of 17% or 18% of ICMS levied on fuels. At least 11 states have already announced the reduction of the tax rate. They are: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia and Alagoas. According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average price of a liter of gasoline fell by 3.55%, compared to 3.07% for ethanol and 0.18% for diesel.