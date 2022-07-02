Bolsonaro says Petrobras will have new dynamics for fuels

After the Board of Directors approved Caio Paes de Andrade, the government’s nominee for the presidency of Petrobras, President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (27th) that the state-owned company will have a new dynamic in relation to fuels in the country. Bolsonaro did not provide further details on how the change will take place.

“Today Gaius [Paes de Andrade] is taking over at Petrobras. We will also have a new dynamic in the state-owned company in terms of fuel in Brazil. Everything will be analyzed in compliance, on the basis of the law, without tampering with the Law of State-Owned Companies, without wanting to interfere in anything, but with great respect and responsibility”, said Bolsonaro, during an event at Palácio do Planalto.

Contrary to what the president said, Andrade has not yet been sworn in as president of Petrobras – this is expected to happen this week. This Monday, the Board of Directors approved his name to head the state-owned company. The executive received the favorable vote of seven councilors, and another three were against his appointment.





Paes de Andrade will be the fourth president of Petrobras under Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – not counting the interim Fernando Borges. Before him, the company was commanded by: José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, Joaquim Silva e Luna and Roberto Castello Branco. All left the post because of fuel price readjustments.

Petrobras adopts the international parity price, which makes the price of gasoline, ethanol and diesel follow the variation in the value of a barrel of oil in the international market. The model, however, is criticized by Bolsonaro, who seeks re-election in the October elections.

One of the alternatives studied by the federal government is the possibility of amending the State-owned Responsibility Law (13,303/2016) through a provisional measure. The rule was signed in 2016 by the then president Michel Temer and establishes legal status for public companies and mixed economist societies that explore economic activity in the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities.

The change that Palácio do Planalto is analyzing is the flexibilization of the criteria for appointing members of the Petrobras board of directors and board, precisely the summit that can change the current pricing policy. Bolsonaro, however, said that a “pencil” should not be made with the State-Owned Companies Law.





The former president criticized the idea discussed by the government, saying that the news caused him “civic sadness” and that the “initiative should not even be considered”. Temer also said that “what is expected of the political world is that it continually improves Brazilian legislation and institutions, not that it promotes setbacks.”

Despite the council’s approval for the name of Andrade, minority shareholders of Petrobras triggered the Real Estate Securities Commission (CVM), an autarchy linked to the Ministry of Economy, against the Executive. According to the action, the appointment violates two requirements set out in the legal system: professional experience and academic training.

Andrade holds a degree in social communication from Universidade Paulista, a postgraduate degree in administration and management from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University.