Bolsonaro sends message to singer who is in serious condition: “Everything is possible”

After singer suffers an ischemic stroke, President Jair Bolsonaro sends a message and estimates improvements

This Wednesday (29), the president Jair Bolsonaro decided to send a message to the gospel singer Sergio Lopes, 56 years old. The artist is in serious condition after suffering an Ischemic Stroke, last Monday (27).

On social media, the musician’s wife, Marceli Lopes, reported that her husband was left with sequelae after the stroke, including speech disorder. He also lost movement in his right arm and right leg. As soon as he learned of the case, the politician sympathized and sent a message.

“Hello, dear Sergio Lopes, Jair Bolsonaro [aqui]. Rest assured that, together with all evangelicals in Brazil, we are rooting for your speedy recovery. With God, everything is possible. A hug”he says in the video shared on the singer’s social networks.

In the profile, the artist’s press office also informed that all Sergio Lopes have been canceled. Staff say he is still under medical care and his condition “is stable but requires care.”

“We inform you that due to what happened, it will not be possible to fulfill our schedule for now. We will reschedule everyone as soon as possible.”explained the musician’s team, who came to thank the politician for the message: “Thank you, my president. I will get through all of this and help you to heal our nation.”.

Look:

WORRY

Singer’s mother Wesley Safadãothe businesswoman Maria Valmira Silva de Oliveiraknown as Ms. Bill by his followers, he did not hide his concern when he discovered that the musician was hospitalized in a hurry, with severe pain in his spine.

On her social media profile, she appeared desperate and ready to talk about the artist’s clinical condition. Crying a lot, she asked friends and fans to make a chain of prayers for the musician’s recovery, so that he can get back to his routine.