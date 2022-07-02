Bolsonaro’s TV surpasses RedeTV! with soap operas by Record and Band

In June, TV Brasil, TV of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, surpassed the audience of RedeTV! when showing soap operas by Record and Band. The channel ranked 5th in the National Television Panel (PNT) ranking by Kantar Ibope Media, obtained by OnScreen with market sources. In the last 30 days, the broadcaster recorded an average point of 0.33, with a 0.94% share, behind only Globo, which topped the list, Record, SBT and Band.

RedeTV! appeared in 6th place, with an average audience of 0.29 and a share of 0.84%. In relation to the month of May, Amilcare Dallevo and Marcelo de Carvalho’s channel reversed position with TV Brasil. Currently, the audience on Government TV is still on the rise because of soap operas from Band and Record that are shown.

Os Imigrantes (1981), a feuilleton by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, and A Escrava Isaura, originally shown in 2004, are the plots reprized by Bolsonaro’s channel in the current schedule. In addition to the plots, journalistic programs, children’s attractions and recipes from other broadcasters are also seen on the open platform.

Check out the June audiences in the PNT ranking:

1st GLOBE 11.63

2nd TV Record 3.73

3rd SBT 3.18

4th TV BAND 1.12

5th TV BRAZIL RNCP 0.33

6th TV Network! 0.29

7th SPORTV 0.22

8th VIVA 0.21

9th RECORD NEWS 0.19

10th CULTURE 0.19

11th AXN 0.16

12th PREMIERE CLUBS 0.16

13th GloboNews 0.15

14th Universal TV 0.13

15th Cartoon Network 0.11

16th MEGAPIX 0.11

17th LIFE NETWORK 0.11

18th Discovery Kids 0.10

19th SPORTV 2 0.10

20th ESPN 0.10

21st Discovery Channel 0.09

22nd GLOOB 0.09

23rd Discovery Home & Health 0.08

24th TNT 0.06

25th Warner 0.06

26th TNT Series 0.06

27th TV Gazette 0.06

28th Discovery ID 0.05

29th MULTISHOW 0.05

30th Space 0.05

31st GNT 0.05

32nd History 0.05

33rd PREMIERE 2 0.05

34th Star Channel 0.05

35th Comedy Central 0.04

36TH YOUNG PAN NEWS 0.04

37th TELECINE ACTION 0.04

38th TLC 0.04

39th PREMIUM TELECINE 0.04

40th Nickelodeon 0.04

41st CNN Brasil 0.04

42nd POPCORN TELEPHONE 0.04

43rd FX 0.04

44th Animal Planet 0.03

45th Discovery Turbo 0.03

46th Nick Jr 0.03

47th CNT 0.03

48th Sony 0.03

49th Cinemax 0.03

50th National Geographic 0.03

51st CHANNEL BRAZIL 0.03

52nd TV NEW TIME 0.03

53rd Cartoonito 0.03

54th TELECINE FUN 0.03

55th Paramount Network 0.03

56th PREMIERE 3 0.02

57th Universal Studio 0.02

58º Gloobinho 0.02

59th ESPN 2 0.02

60th TELECINE TOUCH 0.02

61st SPORTV 3 0.02

62nd Disney Channel 0.02

63rd BAND NEWS 0.02

64th HGTV 0.02

65th A&E 0.02

66th Food Network 0.02

67º H2 0.02

68th AMC 0.02

69th CINECHANNEL 0.02

70th RIT 0.02

71st HBO 0.02

72nd ESPN 4 0.01

73rd Lifetime 0.01

74th BANDSPORTS 0.01

75th MTV 0.01

76th HBO2 0.01

77th E! entertainment 0.01

78th TELECINE CULT 0.01

79th PREMIERE 4 0.01

80º TV CAMERA 0.01

81st TBS 0.01

82nd TCM 0.01

83rd EDUCATION CHANNEL 0.01

84th TV SENATE 0.01

85th SHOPTIME 0.01

86th AGROMAL 0.01

87th Fox Sports2 0.00

88th PREMIERE 5 0.00

89th Syfy 0.00

90º FUTURE 0.00

91st ESPN 3 0.00

92º TRAVEL BOX BRAZIL 0.00

93rd FLAVOR & ART 0.00

94th Film & Arts 0.00

95th ART 1 0.00

96th MUSIC BOX BRAZIL 0.00

97th TERRA VIVA 0.00

98th PREMIERE 6 0.00

99th PREMIERE 7 0.00

100th TV JUSTICE 0.00

101st PREMIERE 8 MOSAIC 0.00

Check out the audiences on PayTV in June:

1st GLOBE 10.65

2nd TV Record 2.79

3rd SBT 2.02

4th TV BAND 1.04

5th SPORTV 0.64

6th VIVA 0.60

7th AXN 0.48

8th GloboNews 0.46

9th PREMIERE CLUBS 0.43

10th Universal TV 0.38

11th Discovery Kids 0.31

12th MEGAPIX 0.30

13th SPORTV 2 0.29

14th Cartoon Network 0.28

15th ESPN 0.28

16th TV Network! 0.28

17th Discovery Channel 0.27

18th Discovery Home & Health 0.24

19th GLOOB 0.23

20th Warner 0.18

21st TNT 0.18

22nd TNT Series 0.18

23rd Discovery ID 0.16

24th Space 0.16

25th MULTISHOW 0.15

26th GNT 0.15

27th History 0.14

28th TV BRAZIL RNCP 0.14

29th LIFE NETWORK 0.14

30th Comedy Central 0.13

31st Star Channel 0.13

32nd TLC 0.12

33rd PREMIERE 2 0.12

34th TELECINE ACTION 0.12

35th PREMIUM TELECINE 0.12

36th YOUNG PAN NEWS 0.12

37th Nickelodeon 0.11

38th FX 0.11

39th CNN Brasil 0.11

40th TELEPHONE POPCORN 0.11

41st RECORD NEWS 0.10

42nd Animal Planet 0.09

43rd Nick Jr 0.09

44th Discovery Turbo 0.09

45th CULTURE 0.09

46th Sony 0.09

47th National Geographic 0.09

48th Cinemax 0.08

49th Cartoonito 0.08

50th CHANNEL BRAZIL 0.08

51st Paramount Network 0.07

52nd Gloobinho 0.07

53rd Universal Studio 0.07

54th TELECINE TOUCH 0.07

55th SPORTV 3 0.06

56th ESPN 2 0.06

57th TV Gazette 0.06

58th Disney Channel 0.06

59th PREMIERE 3 0.06

60th TELECINE FUN 0.06

61st BAND NEWS 0.06

62nd HGTV 0.06

63rd Food Network 0.05

64th A&E 0.05

65º H2 0.05

66th AMC 0.05

67th CINECHANNEL 0.05

68th Lifetime 0.04

69th HBO 0.04

70th ESPN 4 0.04

71st BANDSPORTS 0.04

72nd MTV 0.03

73rd HBO2 0.03

74th E! entertainment 0.03

75th TV NEW TIME 0.03

76th TELECINE CULT 0.02

77th TBS 0.02

78th PREMIERE 4 0.02

79th TCM 0.02

80th SHOPTIME 0.02

81st Syfy 0.01

82nd PREMIERE 5 0.01

83rd Fox Sports2 0.01

84th ESPN 3 0.01

85º TRAVEL BOX BRAZIL 0.01

86th CNT 0.01

87th FLAVOR & ART 0.01

88th FUTURE 0.01

89th Film & Arts 0.01

90º AGROMAL 0.01

91st RIT 0.01

92nd ART 1 0.01

93rd TV SENATE 0.00

94th MUSIC BOX BRAZIL 0.00

95th TV CAMERA 0.00

96th EDUCATION CHANNEL 0.00

97th TERRA VIVA 0.00

98th PREMIERE 6 0.00

99th PREMIERE 7 0.00

100th TV JUSTICE 0.00

101st PREMIERE 8 MOSAIC 0.00