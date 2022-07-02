Book Biennial: Everything you need to know about tickets, discounts, programming, maps and more – Cultura

THE São Paulo International Book Biennial, which will be held between Saturday, 2nd, and Sunday, 10th, is in a new house. In 2022, it will occupy 65 thousand m2 of the Expo Center Norte. It is the largest book fair in Latin America and one of the main events in the publishing market and, in its 26th edition, it reaffirms itself as an outing option for families, a meeting point for young readers and a gateway to the world. of literature for children.

600 thousand visitors are expected in the 9 days of the event, who will be able to know the releases of the publishers and participate in the cultural program – there are more than 300 Brazilian and foreign writers in the official program, who will talk to the public in different spaces of the SP Book Biennial 2022.

See tips on how to get organized to visit the São Paulo Book Biennial 2022

buy on the website www.bienaldolivrosp.com.br to avoid queue. It costs BRL 30 (full) and BRL 15 (half), plus a fee of BRL 3 and BRL 1.50, respectively, for online purchases. They do not pay: teachers, book professionals, children under 12, adults over 60 and holders of a full Sesc credential.

Those who bought tickets for the Bienal until the 30th can enjoy cashback during their visit. In this case, just download the Zipgay application and register – you must do this with the same CFP used when purchasing the ticket. The amount will be credited in the app, to use it, and just present the voucher online at the chosen booth – and that has joined the program.

The Bienal runs from Saturday 2nd to Sunday 10th. From Monday to Friday, it is open from 9 am to 10 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm. You can only enter until 21:00. If you want to avoid crowds, go during the week.

Expo Center Norte is located at Rua José Bernardo Pinto, 333, Vila Guilherme. If you prefer to go by car, parking costs R$ 55. If you go by subway, there is a free bus between the Portuguesa-Tietê station and the Bienal and vice versa.

There are 9 official spaces. At the Cultural Arena, there will be a chat with best sellers. In the Salão de Ideias, curated by Sesc SP, discussions on current issues. At Papo de Mercado, the backstage of the book business. In Navigating the Stories, storytelling, workshops and meetings aimed at children. Also: Cooking with Words, Auditorium Edições Sesc, BiblioSesc, Espaço Cordel and Repente and space for autographs (with password). In addition, at the stand in Portugal, the country honored, there will be an auditorium, a bookstore and a tribute to José Saramago.

There are 187 exhibitors spread across the 65,000 m2 pavilion. Publishers of all sizes and of all genres participate, as well as companies that have some relationship with the world of books. Wear comfortable shoes and explore. See below the Biennale map (if you want to enlarge, Click here).

The Bienal is distributing passwords for autographs on the website, with some sessions already sold out. Publishers also promote their own sessions – with prior distribution of a password in the case of the most popular authors – at the ZAP Autograph Space, or at their booths.

The website and the app do not help those who want to look for an author in the schedule to decide the day of the visit. In this case, it is better to consult the publishers’ networks. But if you already know when you’re going, then you can see the full schedule of the day – by space. look here first weekend highlights selected by Estadão.

Among the Brazilian authors of the Bienal’s official program are Conceição Evaristo, Aílton Krenak, Itamar Vieira Júnior, Ana Paula Araújo, Laurentino Gomes, Mario Sergio Cortella, Luiza Helena Trajano, Mauricio de Sousa, Thalita Rebouças, Kiusam de Oliveira. In the list of foreign authors are: Jenna Evans Welch (Love & Gelato), Nathan Harris (The Sweetness of Water), Ali Hazelwood (The Love Hypothesis), Elena Armas (A Farce of Love in Spain) and Xiran Jay Zhao (iron widow).

The delegation from Portugal, made up of Portuguese and African writers, brings to the country Afonso Cruz, António Jorge Gonçalves, Dulce Maria Cardoso, Francisco José Viegas, Filipe Melo, Gonçalo M. Tavares, Joana Bértholo, José Luís Peixoto, Kalaf Epalanga, Lídia Jorge, Luís Cardoso, Maria do Rosário Pedreira, Maria Inês Almeida, Matilde Campilho, Paulina Chiziane, Pedro Eiras, Ricardo Araújo Pereira, Rui Tavares, Teolinda Gersão, Valério Romão and Valter Hugo Mãe. And also the chefs Vítor Sobral and André Magalhães.

Most publishers provide discounts, and each follows its own guideline. Some have chosen to offer progressive discounts for the purchase of two or more books. Others have already lowered the price of works by 20%. You have to plan to offer gifts for those who buy above a certain amount.

Publishers are investing in scenographic stands. Anyone passing by Rocco’s will be able to sit in the chair that refers to the story of Interview with the Vampire, book by Anne Rice that will debut as a series soon. At Record there will be a replica of the statue of Carlos Drummond de Andrade, the one on Copacabana beach, and also a chair to celebrate the launch of MatildaRoald Dahl’s classic being discovered by a new generation of kids.

Speaking of children, at the Companhia das Letrinhas stand they will be able to enter the ‘bathroom’ of Pum, the puppy from the best-selling collection by Blandina Franco and José Carços Lollo.

Skeelo’s stand, an audiobook and e-book platform, will be technological, interactive and augmented reality. There, the public will be able to experience the experience of listening to an audiobook in everyday locomotion situations, such as in the car, on the bus, on the subway, cycling or walking on a treadmill.

In the Portugal Pavilion, a statue of Fernando Pessoa and a replica of the Lisbon cable car invite visitors on a trip to the honored country.

For the first time, 22 bookshops, of different sizes and from different places, come together to set up a collective stand at the Bienal. The idea is to show its importance to the country. Anyone who buys books there will receive a voucher to be used in any of the participating stores – among them are Martins Fontes, Vila, Leitura, Da Vinci, Simples and Dois Pontos.

Bob’s, Patroni, Cacau Show, Kibon, Seara and Nescafé are some of the companies that will be at the Bienal do Livro food court. There will also be fruit salad, waffles, brigadeiro, churros, temaki, crepe, slushie, açaí and popcorn, among other items. A self-service restaurant will also be open to visitors.