Braga Netto talks about election embarrass businessmen in Rio | Malu Gaspar

Former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto in March 2022 | Cristiano Mariz/O Globo Agency

General Walter Braga Netto (PL), pre-candidate for the vice of Jair Bolsonaro on the ticket in which he will run for re-election, left businesspeople embarrassed at a meeting of the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro, last week, when talking about the dispute between Bolsonarism and the TSE around electronic voting machines.

Entrepreneurs told the column’s team that Braga Netto said that if the audit of the votes defended by the president is not carried out, “there is no election”. To the column’s team, Braga Netto’s press office stated that there were no threats, that his speech was taken out of context and misinterpreted by the sources (read note below).



Elections 2022: With PEC das Bondades, Bolsonaro dribbles the same law he has already used to bar social programs

Braga Netto spoke last Friday (24), two days before he was made vice official. And it caused embarrassment among businessmen hand-selected by the business federation for a discreet meeting officially dedicated to the presentation of Rio’s claims to the “special advisor to the presidency of the Republic”.

Away from the press and in front of an audience in a sympathetic thesis, Braga Netto let go and repeated Bolsonaro’s baseless narrative about the security of the electronic voting machine – contrary to what the president says, votes in Brazil are auditable.

Elections 2022: Behind the scenes of Flávio Bolsonaro and evangelicals’ operation to save Castro’s vice in the STF

According to reports collected by the column’s team, there was an uncomfortable silence after the statement. The reserve soldier, who was dismissed today from the government to contest the elections, was accompanied by former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello, pre-candidate for federal deputy for the PL.

Braga Netto received from Bolsonaro’s strategists the mission to help raise funds for the campaign. The summit’s forecast is that he will dedicate himself to traveling through the states where the main donors are.

Analysis: Bolsonaro only fired Guimarães for the elections. Women know (and vote)

The visit to Rio was due to its proximity to the business community of Rio de Janeiro since the period in which he was a federal intervenor in the state, during the last year of the Temer government, in 2018.

The insistence on the threat of rupture based on conspiratorial theses coincides with the wave of bad news that has hit the Bolsonaro government in recent weeks.

Scandal in the Box: Outside the government, Pedro Guimarães should receive more than R$ 330 thousand for 6 months

Sexual harassment: Pedro Guimarães has already starred in episodes of harassment before arriving at Caixa

Besides the arrest of former education minister Milton Ribeirothe Planalto Palace is seen in front of the suspected interference by the president in the Federal Policethe worsening of economic indices and the President’s stagnation in the last Datafolha. The scandal that overthrew Pedro Guimarães from the presidency of Caixa Econômica, which broke out last Tuesday, added to the list in the last few days.

At the beginning of the month, the president himself took advantage of his time in Rio to fire threats to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and to the electoral system during a meeting with the Rio de Janeiro Commercial Association.

Datasheet: Lira ‘predicted’ that Bolsonaro would take the lead in polls this month

In July 2021, a report from Estado de S. Paulo reported that Braga Netto would have made the same threat to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), through emissaries.

At the time, both Lira and the reserve general were charged by the then president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, for the alleged statement. Both denied that the dialogue took place, and the newspaper reiterated the content of the report.

Sought, Firjan said it will not comment on the episode.

Update at 08:51 – The text of the report was changed to include clarifications sent by General Braga Netto’s press office. The full text of the note sent to the column follows:

Braga Netto did not say, during a meeting with businessmen at FIRJAN, that without an audit of the electoral system there will be no elections. There was a misunderstanding or misinterpretation out of the interlocutor’s context.

Several institutions, including the MJSP and the MD, under the coordination of the TSE, have adopted the proposed measures to improve the transparency and security of the electoral process.

Auditing is already provided for by law. In his speech, Braga Netto only reaffirmed the importance of this instrument so that confidence in the electoral system is strengthened.