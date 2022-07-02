Brasil Mais Program wants to digitize small businesses in the country

Do you know the Brasil Mais initiative? Discover the government program that seeks to modernize the country’s companies!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

The Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy announced this week two modalities of the Brasil Mais Program. The novelties have the premise of improving the competitiveness of Brazilian companies, digitizing the country’s small businesses.

This work is carried out by professionals called ALI – Local Innovation Agents. ALIs are specialists who come to your company, taking tailored guidance and continuous monitoring to support the implementation of the best sustainable and technological practices in the market.

Brazil Mais Program has news

The first novelty was called Digital Transformation, and consists of the adoption of plug and play cost by a small business to resolve previously diagnosed problems arising from lack of digitization.

This tool makes the computer automatically recognize and configure any device that is installed, making it easy to safely expand computers and eliminate manual configuration. The process will have technical support from the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae).

The second initiative is aimed at micro, small and medium-sized industries, and was called Smart Factory. This modality consists of the selection of Research, Development and Innovation projects in 4.0 technologies, by the National Service for Industrial Learning (Senai).

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

These projects will be applied in a real environment, aiming at improving industrial processes and increasing productivity in micro, small and medium-sized companies. The Smart Factory is expected to be available from August.

How to participate in the Brasil Mais program

Participating in the Brasil Mais Program is very easy. To do so, simply browse the platform available at https://brasilmais.economia.gov.br/ and register. On the page, two service options are displayed:

Sebrae service – A Local Innovation Agent (ALI) accompanies the company for 4 months, this process being completely free of charge;

– A Local Innovation Agent (ALI) accompanies the company for 4 months, this process being completely free of charge; Senai service – A consultant accompanies the company for approximately 3 months. The target audience for this service are industries with up to 499 employees. The initial cost is R$ 2,400, with a payback period of up to 2 months.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com