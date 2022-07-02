Brazil aid of R$ 600 with the inclusion of new families is approved in the Senate

The Federal Senate approved, on Thursday (30), the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that institutes a state of emergency until the end of the year to expand the payment of social benefits (PEC 1/2022), which is usually prohibited is in the pre-election period. Among other measures, the proposal increases the value of the Brazil aid to R$ 600 and provides for the inclusion of all families eligible for the benefit.

In addition to the expansion of Auxílio Brasil, the PEC provides for the expansion of Auxílio Gás; the creation of aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers; finance free public transport for the elderly; compensate states that grant tax credits for ethanol; and reinforce the Alimenta Brasil program.

All these measures will cost BRL 41.25 billion for the public coffers until the end of 2022 and this amount will not need to observe the spending ceiling, the golden rule or the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law that require compensation for increased expenses and revenue waiver.

Recognition of a state of emergency serves to ensure that payments do not violate electoral legislation, since the creation of benefits for individuals is prohibited in an election year. The only exception is the validity of a state of emergency (Law 9,504, of 1997).

It is worth remembering that, to enter into force, the PEC still needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

Measures included in PEC 1/2022

Brazil aid

Increase of BRL 200 in the monthly benefit (from BRL 400 to BRL 600)

Goal: include all eligible families (queue “zeroed”)

Part of the amount can be used to operationalize the benefit

Use in institutional advertising will be prohibited.

Brazilian Gas Aid

Extra bimonthly installment in the amount of 50% of the average value of the 13 kg cylinder

Part of the amount can be used to operationalize the benefit

Use in institutional advertising will be prohibited.

Aid for truck drivers

Voucher of BRL 1,000 per month for those registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC)

It will be granted to autonomous carriers, regardless of the number of vehicles they have

It will not be necessary to prove the purchase of diesel oil in the period of receipt

Assistance for taxi drivers

Benefit for professionals registered as taxi drivers

Those registered until May 31, 2022 will be considered, upon presentation of the permission document

The formation of the register and the form of payment will still be regulated

Free for seniors

Transfer to states and municipalities to pay for free public transport for citizens over 65 years old

Distributed in proportion to the elderly population of each state and municipality

40% of the amount will be transferred to intercity and interstate services

Only intended for states and municipalities with an urban public transport system in operation

Credits for Ethanol

Assistance for states that grant ICMS tax credits to hydrous ethanol producers and distributors

Payment in monthly installments

Distributed in proportion to each state’s share of hydrous ethanol consumption in 2021

States will waive the right to claim compensation for loss of revenue arising from credits granted

Amount will be free of bindings, but must be shared with the municipalities and will be included in the revenue calculation for the purpose of minimum investment in education

The objective is to reduce the tax burden on ethanol in order to maintain a competitive differential in relation to gasoline

States are authorized to “zero” taxation on gasoline, provided they do the same for ethanol

feed Brazil

Budget reinforcement for the program, which promotes the purchase of food from small producers and its destination for families in situations of food insecurity

*with information from the Senate Agency

To receive more news about social benefits, join our groups on Facebook and telegram