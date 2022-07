UN Security Council meeting. | Photo: UN Photo/Rick Bajornas.

This Friday (1st) Brazil assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council. The country will be in charge of the main multilateral body responsible for international peace and security for the entire month of July. This is Brazil’s 11th elective term during the 2022-2023 biennium.

During Brazil’s presidency, the Security Council will examine the security situation in Ukraine, Syria, West Africa and the Sahel region, Colombia, Lebanon, Sudan, Middle East, Haiti, Yemen, Cyprus, Libya and Central Asia. There are also resolutions on UN missions in Haiti, Yemen, Cyprus and Libya, and on sanctions regimes in place for Libya and the Central African Republic.

Among the actions to be carried out by Brazil are two debates. The first, on the 12th, on the importance of strategic communication in peacekeeping operations, and the second, on the 19th, on children and armed conflicts. This last debate will be chaired by the Secretary General for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fernando Simas Magalhães.

“During Brazil’s mandate at the UNSC and, especially during the presidency in July, Brazil will seek to expand spaces for negotiation and dialogue, promote a constructive agenda and invest in initiatives that contribute in a concrete way to the maintenance of international peace and security, in in line with the relevant constitutional precepts”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a note. With information from Agência Brasil.