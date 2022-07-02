Brazil assumes rotating presidency of the UN Security Council

Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho intends to promote food security put in crisis by the war in Ukraine and discuss the consequences of armed conflicts on children

This Friday, 1st, Brazil assumed the rotating presidency of the Security Council of United Nations (UN) in the month of July. The Brazilian ambassador, Ronaldo Costa Filho, is the representative who will be at the forefront and intends to promote food security put in crisis by the war in Ukraine. In a press conference, Costa presented the monthly work program and acknowledged that the Council has sinned by inaction since the Russian invasion of Ukraine – which has taken place since February 24 – because a logic of blame and cross-accusations prevailed, something that Brazil wants. reverse with “concrete actions to move forward”. The ambassador stated that discussions, promoted by Turkey, are being held with Russia and Ukraine, under the aegis of Secretary-General António Guterres, which are taking place “with discretion”, to find solutions to the pressing shortage of cereals in the world, since the two countries are among the largest producers and both have blocked the sale of grains, which led to an exponential increase in their prices in all countries.

Costa hopes that there will be progress in these negotiations to take the matter to the Council. In addition to working to prevent food insecurity, he also hopes to promote a debate on the consequences of armed conflicts on children, focusing on the problems of the lack of protection of those who have been displaced or refugees, the mechanisms of adoption of minors during these conflicts and their subsequent social reintegration. Regular topics of the Council – Syria, Libya, Yemen, the Palestinian conflict, Haiti and Lebanon, among others – will also be part of the Council’s discussion menu during this month of July under the presidency of Brazil.

When asked if the country would bring to the agenda the eventual reform of the highest UN body to make it more representative, the ambassador said that Brazil “has long advocated that the Council adapt to the new reality of the world”, and that this “urgent” reform must take into account emerging economies, although it has shown not to raise hopes: “We have been talking about this for 30 years”, he commented. Then, when asked why the fight against human trafficking was not on the agenda – especially after the death of 53 people in a truck in San Antonio, Texas – or the deforestation of the Amazon as a factor in worsening climate change, the Brazilian ambassador acknowledged the seriousness of both phenomena, but stated that the Council is not the appropriate body to deal with them.

