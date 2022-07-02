Brazil beats Bulgaria in the League of Nations without difficulty | volleyball

Brazil was very favorite for this Friday’s match against Bulgaria, in the penultimate round of the first phase of the League of Nations. But you have to play what you know to confirm favoritism. And that’s what the women’s team did. Without much shine, but also without difficulty, they beat the European team by three sets to zero, partial 25/21, 25/20, 25/18.

Despite some moments of more apathy, the selection played a safe game. At no time did the match seem to get out of hand. The 3-0 win was important for Brazil’s future ambitions. The selection is guaranteed in the quarterfinals and tries to win the last games to have a better draw in the decisive phase. Even with Bulgaria having no more chances of qualifying for the next phase, the crowd attended the gym in Sofia in good numbers and tried to push their selection.

Julia Kudies has made it clear that she wants to show service in the opportunities she is given. With Diana out because of an orthodontic operation, the middle of Minas has been a starter. And against Bulgaria she was the most connected player all the time against a technically weaker opponent. Natinha made some good saves and helped with the volume of play when the selection slowed down.

Brazil takes the second position, with nine wins in eleven games. Japan, however, has one less game and is still playing this Friday. Bulgaria are thirteenth with three wins.

Brazil ends its campaign in the first phase this Saturday, against Thailand. The game starts at 10:30 am (Brasilia time). Bulgaria face Italy, also on Saturday, at 14:00.

Brazil started the match with Macris, Kisy, Carol, Julia Kudies, Pri Daroit, Gabi and Natinha. The teams exchanged points and Bulgaria even opened a two-point lead at 11-9. In the technical time-out, Zé Roberto complained that the team was still playing under arrest, below what it could. The chat seems to have taken effect. In Kisy’s ace, the selection tied the match (12 to 12). Gabi missed the pass in Paskova’s serve and the European team opened two again (15 to 13). Brazil was back in front of the score in Kisy’s block. Next, Natinha made a save, the ball was left for Gabi away from the net, but the tip found a difficult angle and put Brazil two ahead (20 to 18) for the first time. The selection was released once and for all, and Julia Kudies closed the first set 25-21.

The selection started more connected in the second set. In good defense of Julia Kudies, Kisy raised to Gabi, who exploited the block to open 4 to 1. But Brazil turned on the error machine. Julia Kudies hit over the block. Pri Daroit attacked out. Gabi made a look at the serve and the ball fell inside. Quickly, the European team turned to 6-5. The selection put its nerves in place, hit the defense commanded by Natinha, and returned to assert its best technical quality. In the blockade of Pri Daroit, it made 15 to 12. In beautiful china of Macris with Carol, the selection opened five of advantage (20 to 15). In a good serve by Roberta, the ball came back in check and once again Julia Kudies closed the partial: 25 to 15.