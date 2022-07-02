Brazil beats Thailand and has a perfect week in the League of Nations | volleyball

The stay in Sofia, Bulgaria, could not have been better for the renewed selection of coach José Roberto Guimarães. Already classified for the final phase of the League of Nations, the Brazilian team ended its participation in the regular stage of the competition with a victory over Thailand by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 25/18, 26/24, 23/25 and 25 /23. The team needed to readjust on the court to achieve the result and had the pointer Julia Bergman as the highlight of the match, with 12 points. Central Carol also had a great performance, with 10 points.

The third and final regular leg of the League was four wins in four games for Brazil. In the European city, in addition to climbing the leaderboard, the squad faced important game situations for a team in formation (having to react to adverse scores and deal with tactical difficulties) and managed to test combinations.

Zé Roberto presented new formations already thinking about the finals and, probably, the choices he will have to make for the World Championship, which will be played from September 23, in Holland and Poland. Players such as libero Nathinha and opposite Lorrayna, who had not had the opportunity to play in the previous stages, entered the court and played entire matches. Others showed a lot of evolution, like the central Julia Kudiess.

1 of 2 Julia Bergman celebrates point during victory over Thailand — Photo: FIVB Julia Bergman celebrates a point during the victory over Thailand – Photo: FIVB

Brazil from “stand by” to the finals

At the top of the leaderboard, Brazil awaits the end of the third week to find out its real position among the 8 teams that advance to the decisive stage and to know the opponent of the quarterfinals. For the first time, the Nations League will have the final stage with knockout games. Turkey will host the decisive phase and benefit from the guarantee of classification.

If at the end of the third stage, Turkey is outside the classification zone, that is, among the 8 best teams in the competition, it will go to the finals in 8th position. But if it is among the 8 teams after the regular games, it jumps to the first position and becomes the head of the key, pushing the other selections.

Brazil ended its participation in the regular phase of the League of Nations with 10 victories and 2 defeats, adding 29 points. Now, it occupies the second position in the table, behind only the United States. If the second place is maintained, and Turkey is the seed, Brazil will become the third place and take China in the next phase. If they stay in third, also with the Turks in first, the team goes to the fourth position and faces Italy. The finals will be played in Ankara from the 13th to the 17th of July. Sportv2 will broadcast all games.

Zé Roberto started the match against Thailand with the setter Macris, the center Carol and Julia Kudiess, the tips Gabi and Julia Bergman, the opposite Kisy and the libero Nathinha. And right at the first point, a scare! Carol collided with Julia Bergman and left the court feeling pain in her right shoulder and neck. She was promptly attended to and returned to the game, making a point of blocking to make it clear to everyone that everything was fine. Brazil dominated the first set with a lot of tranquility, having Nathinha in defense. Julia Bergman was the highlight in the attack. Brazil 25 to 18.

2 of 2 Carol was one of the highlights in the match against Thailand — Photo: FIVB Carol was one of the highlights in the match against Thailand – Photo: FIVB

Thailand made Brazil’s actions very difficult in the second set. Marking the main attackers of the Brazilian squad, the team that was the great sensation of the League of Nations at the beginning of the competition managed to open an advantage. Silver medalists at the Tokyo Olympics, Carol and Gabi led the way for the selection. When there was a tie at 22 to 22, Zé Roberto stopped and played. Thailand even had the point of the set, but the experienced Gabi saved the partial and a great serve from Julia Bergman secured the score 26-24.

As in the previous set, Thailand left Brazil in a situation of discomfort. He imposed a tactical serve and accelerated the game through the middle of the net, balancing the actions. Coach Zé Roberto made the first substitution of the match. He opted for a simple exchange, removing the setter Macris and putting Roberta on the court. Kisy started to be more driven, but the selection started to make silly mistakes that compromised the partial. Thailand opened 21 to 19, but Carol made a beautiful block and kept Brazil with chances. Gabi and Nathinha saved an incredible ball, but the Thais closed 25-23.