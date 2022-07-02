Brazil has 298 deaths from Covid in 24 hours and the moving average is up for the eighth day in a row | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (1st) 298 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 671,764 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 212 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +60% indicating uptrend for the eighth day in a row.

The moving average of cases reached 57,639, the highest recorded since March 1.

Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima had no record of death from the disease within 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 75,749 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,358,451 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 57,639, +67% change from two weeks ago. It is the highest average recorded since March 1 (when it indicated 65,370 cases per day).

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

Going up (16 states and the DF): PB, RO, RN, CE, AL, PR, SC, GO, ES, PI, DF, SP, MT, SE, RJ, MG, BA

PB, RO, RN, CE, AL, PR, SC, GO, ES, PI, DF, SP, MT, SE, RJ, MG, BA In stability (6 states): TO, AC, RR, PE, MA, PA

TO, AC, RR, PE, MA, PA Falling (4 states): AP, AM, MS, RS

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

