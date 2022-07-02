Brazilians will be able to receive BRL 720 in benefits per month very soon

The middle of the year has come and gone, and things are still difficult for Brazilians. The bills keep coming in, things are still expensive, and Brazilians more than ever need all the help they can get.

Fortunately, even a small amount of help can go a long way toward helping people who are most in need at the moment.

What happens is that the current government comes planning ways to get some new benefits approved to help those in need, but more than that, they’ve been looking for ways to increase the value of existing benefits.

The two main targets are Auxilio Brasil and the gas valley. The two benefits that most meet the needs of the poorest. While one is R$400, the other is R$52, and if we add the values, we would have R$452.

This amount ends up helping many people, but of course if it were bigger, it would help even more. And that’s exactly what could be happening. The news is that the two benefits added together can reach R$ 720.

It has already been announced that both programs will undergo increases in their values. First, Auxilio Brasil will jump from R$400 to R$600.

And then there will be the gas voucher, which is only in that amount, because it is equivalent to 50% of the average price of the cylinder set by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), however the plan is to increase it to R$ 120.

If the two programs are added together, they help more than 23 million people. And a single person can actually receive that amount in full, huh? Since there is no obstacle to receiving both at the same time.

It is not known exactly how long these changes will last, but there are talks for the values ​​to be readjusted as early as next month. But if the calendar is too tight for June, it is guaranteed that for August, the new amounts will already be paid.

OK to remember even though Auxilio Brasil came to take the place of the old Bolsa Família, a program that was idealized in the Fernando Henrique government, but which ended up becoming really famous during the Lula government.

On the other hand, the gas voucher is something more recent and that ended up being necessary because of the increase in the price of natural resources here. With the rise in Petrobras, both vehicle fuels and natural gas for cooking ended up being far above ideal. Without this help, many people would stop eating.