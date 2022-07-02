Bruno Camurati has a canceled show at Halleluya after assuming homosexuality on social media

The carioca singer’s airline tickets Bruno Camurati41 years old, were already bought to disembark in Fortaleza and perform at the Halleluya, on the 23rd of July. His show, however, was canceled days after he came out as gay in a post on social media.

On the 10th of June, the month marked by the LGBTI+ PrideBruno expressed in text his “proud to be”, and reinforced that the songs he sings and composes about God are possible because he is “exactly who he is”.

Bruno Camurati Singer and composer Some may be canceling today, others celebrating. I, like that, put all of me out, hand in hand with the Holy Spirit. And you heard, touched you. You may have found God through a gay person. Bother you?

Days after publication, however, the singer received a contact from the organization of Halleluya informing that his show would no longer take place. “Singing at the festival for 10 years. They canceled about 3 weeks ago, but they didn’t say the exact reason,” said the singer in an interview with Northeast diary.

Bruno emphasizes that “there was no official statement” from the festival about there being a relationship between the cancellation and his posting, but that “everything leads us to believe so, for the time that took place between one thing and another”. The singer’s concerts in other cities were also cancelled.

I understand why they make that decision, it has a lot to do with how they see sin. But I’m sad, because the work I’ve been building for a long time is being invalidated, and the only thing I can see now is my sexuality.

The report contacted the press office of the Halleluyato find out why the show was cancelled, if other attractions were also canceled or if there were relationship with sexuality from Bruno. No response as of this publication.

“My message does not change”

The carioca, singer and songwriter in the Catholic world for 20 years, makes a point of highlighting that “nothing changes, the message of the songs does not change, what changes is the external perception: having a publicly LGBT artist on stage maybe it bothers people”.

Bruno states that he “never spoke much about these issues”, but that he decided to come out and put himself as gay man for thinking that “it was a quieter time to do this”. “I’ve already built a job that people respect, they already know me”, she adds.

On my last record, I talked a lot about it. My songs speak of love, mercy, acceptance, hypocrisy in the church. In the political and social moment we are living, I thought it was not only the right moment, but important to talk about it.

“I am sad that it becomes a war”

Despite the annoyance at the cancellation of the show, including for having a consolidated audience in Fortaleza, Bruno says he is sad “for the people’s revolt” against the Catholic community that promotes the event, Shalom, which “has always welcomed him”, over the last few years.

“I am sad that this becomes a war. I just wanted to be able to sing my songs to people”, declares the singer, reinforcing that “there are several people LGBT in churcheswho are there because they want to be welcomed and know more about God”.

It is up to the churches, first of all, to welcome, transmit love, to make LGBT people feel loved, respected, welcomed. All churches have their sacraments, it is important to respect them. But more important is to make people feel that this is their home.

This Thursday (30th), the Father Julio Lancelotti spoke out about the case. “Solidarity to singer Bruno Camurati, who had his performance canceled at a Catholic festival for revealing he was gay. Not all Catholic groups listened to Francis’ words: the Church has a place for everyone”.

In a homily at the Vatican, also this week, Pope Francis stressed that the Catholic Church must assume a place of welcome, not exclusion.

In the Church there is room for everyone. All. And many times we become an open-door church, but to dismiss people, condemn them. This is not the time for goodbyes, it’s the time for welcoming.

The video of the message was shared by Bruno on social media. “I wanted to dedicate especially to those who are telling them to stop playing my songs, uninviting concerts, canceling events. I will not conform. I will keep singing”, sentenced the singer.

