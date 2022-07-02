C6 Bank launches new card option

With the novelty, in addition to yellow, blue, green, pink and orange, C6 Yellow customers can also request an Acqua card. Check out!

Customers of C6 Bank’s C6 Yellow account have gained another debit card option. From now on, Acqua, the first biodegradable card in Brazil, is also available on the bank’s free account for children and teenagers.

C6 Bank Yellow Account Services

With the Yellow account, it is possible to receive an allowance, send and receive Pix and carry out operations with a debit card — an incentive for financial education, which should start at home and from a very early age.

“The C6 Yellow account allows children and teenagers to learn how to make a Pix, pay bills, in addition to understanding the importance of smart consumption”, says Maxnaun Gutierrez, head of products, individuals and CRM at C6 Bank. “By including the Acqua card among the available options, we give the customer the opportunity to choose the color they like best and to promote a reflection on sustainability.”

80% of Acqua cardboard contains the so-called PLA, or polylactic acid, produced from corn starch. While a traditional plastic card, made of PVC, takes 400 years to decompose in nature, Acqua takes from six months to two years to complete its decomposition under proper composting conditions.

How to open Yellow account

The account contracting is done directly in the app at C6 Bank by the parents of young people who are up to 17 years and six months of age. After an analysis, the child or teenager can download the C6 Yellow application on their smartphone, register and choose the color of their debit card.

All purchases made by children are communicated to those responsible by SMS. At the bank, the service is provided by the account of the person in charge, who can also monitor the movement and the statement of the C6 Yellow account.

Another advantage is the “allowance” function, which allows parents to send, free of charge, a monthly amount to their children’s account. This value can be saved for the following months and, soon, it will be possible to make an automatic schedule.

Image: Disclosure / C6 Bank