Caixa Tem is really lending R$ 4,500?

New loan amount through Caixa Tem is being analyzed by the National Congress. See who can get it.

The Provisional Measure (MP) 1107/22, which establishes new limits for the loan by Caixa Tem, was approved in the Chamber of Deputies and is being analyzed by the Senate. The text proposes increasing the credit limit to R$ 4,500.

Existing lines of credit are limited to R$1,000 for individuals and R$3,000 for entrepreneurs. The proposal is that these values ​​be readjusted to allow a higher limit value.

Information on payment methods and interest rates has not been mentioned so far. These issues must also be approved by Caixa, if the MP is approved.

To fund the new values, the proposal provides for the use of R$ 3 billion from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

SIM Digital is the loan currently available. Through it, it is possible to acquire a line of credit for investments in small businesses.

The request can be made through the Caixa Tem app. In the case of MEI, the request needs to be made directly at Caixa Econômica Federal branches, but offers the option to deposit the amount in the digital savings of the app itself.

Loan conditions at Caixa Tem

The loan conditions offered by Caixa Tem vary according to the type of applicant.

individuals

Credit limit: BRL 1,000;

Interest rate: 1.95% per month;

Payment term: from 12 to 24 months;

Digital request in the Caixa Tem app.

MEIs

Credit limit: BRL 3,000;

Interest rate: 1.99% per month;

Payment term: from 18 to 24 months;

Request at Caixa agencies.

Who can get loans?

There are some requirements to be able to acquire loans through Caixa Tem. See below.

Individuals

Those entrepreneurs who want to improve their business through the loan must:

Have updated data in Caixa Tem;

Having less than R$ 3 thousand in bank debt on 12/31/22 – housing loans and unused limits are disregarded;

Have a Digital Savings+;

Pass the credit assessment;

To be framed in the rules of the Digital SIM.

MEIs

Individual microentrepreneurs who want the Caixa Tem loan must have 12 months or more in activities such as MEI. In addition, they must also:

Have annual revenue of a maximum of R$ 81 thousand;

Having less than R$ 3 thousand in bank debt on 12/31/22 – housing loans and unused limits are disregarded;

Possess a Corporate Cash Account;

Pass the credit assessment;

To be framed in the rules of the Digital SIM.

