Calleri praises São Paulo’s race and says he’s angry about being sent off | Sao Paulo

Forward Calleri was one of the protagonists of São Paulo in the 4-2 victory over Universidad Católica, in Chile, on Thursday, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

São Paulo made it 3-0 in the first half, conceded a goal and then extended it to 4-1. In the final stage, three players were sent off (see all bids in the video above), conceded another goal and was pressured by the home team.

– The race of our team was incredible. I’m very happy because the group came out of Chile much stronger. Now we are waiting for everyone at Morumbi – said Calleri, calling the crowd for the return match, next Thursday.

– I can’t play, I’m mad about it, but I’ll be supporting it! Let’s fight for the classification – completed the striker.

At home, São Paulo can qualify even if they lose by a goal difference – if there are two, the decision will be on penalties.

