Calleri praises São Paulo’s race and says he’s angry about being sent off | Sao Paulo

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Calleri praises São Paulo’s race and says he’s angry about being sent off | Sao Paulo 3 Views

Forward Calleri was one of the protagonists of São Paulo in the 4-2 victory over Universidad Católica, in Chile, on Thursday, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Calleri after Universidad Católica x São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

São Paulo made it 3-0 in the first half, conceded a goal and then extended it to 4-1. In the final stage, three players were sent off (see all bids in the video above), conceded another goal and was pressured by the home team.

– The race of our team was incredible. I’m very happy because the group came out of Chile much stronger. Now we are waiting for everyone at Morumbi – said Calleri, calling the crowd for the return match, next Thursday.

– I can’t play, I’m mad about it, but I’ll be supporting it! Let’s fight for the classification – completed the striker.

Best moments: Catholic University 2 x 4 São Paulo for Copa Sudamericana

Best moments: Catholic University 2 x 4 São Paulo for Copa Sudamericana

At home, São Paulo can qualify even if they lose by a goal difference – if there are two, the decision will be on penalties.

"A heroic victory despite the judge", analyzes Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

“A heroic victory, despite the judge”, analyzes Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

— Photo: ge.globo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Coleo Adidas makes Galo stores fill up: ‘Best day of the year’, says manager

photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press Loja do Galo in the Lourdes neighborhood has intense fan movement …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved