Catholic singer has canceled show from Christian festival after revealing sexuality

Bruno Camurati is a gospel singer and LGBTQIA+ (Photo: Disclosure)

news summary:

Bruno Camurati was cut from a gospel music festival in Ceará

The singer had commented on his sexuality on social media days before

Festival Halleluya did not comment on the change of line-up for the next edition.

What would be one of the most important days of a career, turned into a sadness. the catholic singer Bruno Camurati would perform at the Halleluya Festival, which will take place in Fortaleza, Ceará, had his show canceled after talking openly about his sexuality.

On Instagram, he regretted the cancellation of the presentation. “I will no longer be on the schedule for this year’s event. So many of you expected to meet me there and were planning to go even from afar, and that’s why I had to come here to warn you,” he teased.

The singer also declared that he will follow his path in the Christian environment and intends to meet the public as soon as possible. “I hope we meet very soon at other shows. I will continue to cast the nets where the Lord sends,” he said.

Already on Twitter, the singer had vented about the cancellation of a show because of his sexuality. “Some cancellations hurt more than others. Being rejected by a community that has a merciful look to the poor and helps the oppressed and that has always loved my work and seen itself in it… Today they are failing to hear and welcome me,” he wrote.

He went on to say that it hurt to hear a ‘no’ from a place he felt welcomed: “I can be cancelled. But when they cancel my songs, it’s like they mess with my kids. It’s something sacred, something that will stay when I’m gone. In them there is only God and humanity. And to turn them off is to not understand anything about them. In the end they weren’t listening…”

At the beginning of July, the month of pride, the singer shared a poem on social media in which he talks about sexuality. “I have been doing this process of talking about love and acceptance since 2010, slowly, respecting the public, people and their processes, without scandalizing or affronting. I believe that when we deal with matters in a natural way, without big announcements or fights, we make a path towards peace and we build our bridge brick by brick,” he declared.