Catholic singer has canceled show in Fortaleza after coming out as gay on social media – 01/07/2022 – News

Catholic singer Bruno Camurati, 41, had his show canceled at the Halleluya festival in Fortaleza, days after revealing his homosexuality on social media. The festival, which he has participated in for ten years, would take place on the 23rd. There was no official statement from the event about the reason for the cancellation.

The carioca made a publication, on June 10, to celebrate the month of LGBTQIA+ Pride. In the post, he said he was “proud to be” and also said that the songs he sings and composes about God are only possible because he is “exactly who he is”.

“You heard [as músicas], touched you, converted, evangelized… made you cry, heal, rejoice. He marked your life. All this I sang with my life. You may have found God through a gay person. Does it bother you?”, asks her post on Instagram.

To Diário do Nordeste, Bruno said he was saddened by the decision of the Halleluya festival and also with the lack of an “official statement”. “I have been singing at the festival for 10 years. They canceled about 3 weeks ago but didn’t give the exact reason,” he commented.

The singer also explains that he understands people who do not receive the message well, because of “the way they see what sin is”, but that the situation is still difficult. “The work I’ve been building for a long time is being invalidated, and the only thing I can see now is my sexuality,” he said.