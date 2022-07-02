Ceará faces Internacional at Castelão wanting to stabilize in the Serie A table

After the historic victory in the altitude of La Paz, Bolivia, Ceará enters the field this Saturday, 2, to face Internacional-RS, at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship, with high confidence. In front of the black and white fans, Vovô, currently in 15th place, will have the mission to win the first victory as home team in the tournament and, consequently, stabilize in the classification table, since two points separate the team from the G-7, as well as from the Z-4.

For the Brasileirão, Ceará doesn’t know what it’s like to lose for 10 games. In this sequence of invincibility, however, the black-and-white team sinned by the excess of draws, totaling eight, in addition to two victories, which represents that the team, in this cut of confrontations, won 47% of the possible points. The last triumph took place against América-MG, away from home, on June 8.

Unlike Alvinegro from Porangabuçu, Colorado did not get a good result in the Sudamericana. “Saci” was defeated 2-0 by Colo-Colo, in Chile, and got into trouble in the international competition. On the other hand, in Serie A, the campaign is positive. The club from Rio Grande do Sul is in fourth place, with 24 points, alongside Athletico-PR (3rd), which has the same score.

Despite Inter’s difficult scenario at Sula, coach Mano Menezes will prioritize competition and spare a good part of the team considered titular in front of Grandpa. Of the 11 athletes who started the match against Colo-Colo, six did not travel to Fortaleza: goalkeeper Daniel, defender Vitão, midfielders Alan Patrick and Edenilson, and forwards Alemão and Pedro Henrique. In addition to those mentioned, Bustos, Renê, De Pena and Wanderson, all injured, are also out.

On the Ceará side, Marquinhos Santos can also have important casualties. The club’s top scorer in 2022 and the second-highest scorer in the Brasileirão – alongside four other forwards -, Steven Mendoza should remain outside the team. The Colombian is in a transition phase and there are good possibilities for him to return the following week, aiming for the second duel against The Strongest-BOL. Luiz Otávio and Vina were spared from yesterday’s training, but they have good chances to go to the game.

Goalkeeper João Ricardo, left-back Bruno Pacheco, striker Cléber and defender Lucas Ribeiro, positive for Covid-19 last Monday, 27, have an uncertain presence for the duel against Internacional. On the other hand, midfielder Richard Coelho returns to the team after serving a suspension at the Sudamericana, and Rodrigo Lindoso may be among those related.

Ceará vs Internacional RS

Ceará

4-3-3: Vinícius Machado; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Lacerda) and Victor Luís; Richard, Richardson and Vina (Sobral); Erick, Matheus Peixoto and Lima. Coach: Marquinhos Santos

International-RS

4-5-1: Keiller; Heitor, Rodrigo Moledo, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Johnny, Estevão, Taison and Maurício; Cadorini (Wesley Moraes). Tech: Mano Menezes

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza/CE

Date 7/2/2022

Time: 19 hours

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques-Fifa/PR

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn/PR and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos/PR

VAR: Adriano Milczvski/PR

Broadcast: Premiere, Radio O POVO CBN and YouTube O POVO

