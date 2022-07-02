Check out the only option to watch the match between Corinthians and Fluminense for the Brasileirão

Corinthians returns to the pitch this Saturday to try to stay among the top places in the Brazilian Championship. The team visits Fluminense, in Maracanã, at 4:30 pm. The match, valid for the 15th round of the tournament, has a single television broadcast option.

This afternoon’s match will be shown all over Brazil by Premierea pay-TV channel in pay per view belonging to Grupo Globo. The narration will be by Luiz Carlos Júnior and the comments are by Ledio Carmona, Ricardinho, in addition to PC Oliveira at Central do Apito.

Fans can still follow the match through three options made available by the my wheel. See pre, during and post game coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 3:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

Streaming on YouTube, starting at 1:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

Broadcast on Cola Fiel, the second channel of the my wheel on Youtube, starting at 1:30 pm, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

The clash between the two teams marks the penultimate confrontation between forward Fred and Fluminense and will be watched by more than 40,000 fans in the stands at Maracanã. The Corinthians fans, who will be in the North Sector of the stadium, had just over four thousand tickets available for the match.

The three points in this match are essential for Corinthians to try to get back into the fight for leadership in the Brasileirão table. So far, the alvinegra team is in second place, with 26 points conquered in 14 games played – Palmeiras is the one who appears in front of Timão, with 29 points.

See more at: Corinthians x Fluminense, Brazilian Championship and Game Broadcast.