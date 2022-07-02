Check out the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 over the weekend (02 and 03/07)

This weekend (02 and 03/07), the Prefecture of Fortaleza continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, from 09 am to 17 pm. The service takes place according to the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center. In places, the use of masks is recommended.

Who can get vaccinated:

1st dose: people over 05 years old

2nd dose: check on the vaccination card the deadline defined for its booster

3rd dose: people over 12 years old who received their second dose four months ago

4th dose: people over 40 years old, healthcare workers and immunosuppressed people (over 18 years old) who received the third dose four months ago

Necessary documents

Adults and Teens: original identity documents (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and updated proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also bring the vaccination card. Adolescents who do not have a RG can take their birth certificate along with a photo document, which can be a single ticket or a student ID.

Immunosuppressed: must carry documentation proving immunosuppression.

Children: present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document, which can be the birth certificate, identity card or passport. You will also need to present up-to-date proof of residency and an original photo ID of the child’s guardian at the time of application.

flu syndrome

People with Covid-19 should only receive the vaccine 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Service this Saturday and Sunday (02 and 03/07)

*The service described below is based on the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

FIRST DOSE

1 – Assistance to children aged 5 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days) who have been registered with Saúde Digital for more than 48 hours, residents of Fortaleza:

Saturday and Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance to children aged 6 to 11 who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Saturday

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Shopping Central is open until 4pm

Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

3 – Assistance to those between 12 and 17 years old who have been registered with Saúde Digital for more than 48 hours, residents of Fortaleza:

Saturday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Event Center Drive

Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

4 – Assistance to those aged 18 or over, pregnant and postpartum women registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Saturday

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Event Center Drive

Shopping Central is open until 4pm

Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca, Janssen and CoronaVac brand:

Saturday

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Event Center Drive

Shopping Central is open until 4pm

Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

Saturday and Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

THIRD DOSE

1 – Assistance for people aged 12 and over who completed four months of their second dose:

Saturday

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Event Center Drive

Shopping Central is open until 4pm

Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

FOURTH DOSE

1- Care for immunosuppressed people over 18 years old, the general population aged 40 years or more and health workers who have completed four months of their third dose:

Saturday

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Event Center Drive

Shopping Central is open until 4pm

Sunday

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy