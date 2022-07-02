Check out where the gas price is cheaper in Joinville

O Joinville Procon released this Thursday (30) an extra survey of fuel prices. There was a 6.39% reduction in the average price of regular gasoline per liter, compared to the last survey, on June 14th.

According to the survey, the average price of additive gasoline also had a fall (-6.15%), but the liter of diesel increased by 10.60%, compared to the previous survey.

The extra survey was carried out on June 29, at 99 gas stations in the city. The average price of a liter of regular gasoline was R$6.46 (in the previous survey it was R$6.90) – the lowest value found was R$6.34 and the highest was R$6.69.

The savings, when filling a tank with 50 liters, can be R$ 17.50, if the consumer chooses the lowest price.

In the case of additive gasoline, the savings can be even greater. When filling the 50-liter tank, the consumer can save R$ 41.50. The average price is BRL 6.60 (before it was BRL 7.04); the lowest price is R$6.36 and the highest is R$7.19.

This is a complementary survey to help consumers and was carried out after federal measures to reduce taxes on fuel came into effect. Typically, the survey is carried out once a month.

The average price of a liter of ethanol was 5.62% cheaper compared to the previous survey.

Now, the average price is R$5.80 (before it was R$6.15). The cheapest price was found at R$ 5.39 and, at the most expensive price, the liter reaches R$ 6.39. The savings when filling a 50-liter tank, for those who choose the lowest value, can be R$ 50.

The average price of a liter of diesel increased by 10.60%. In the last survey, the average price was BRL 6.83 and now it is BRL 7.55. The lowest price found in Joinville was R$7.19. The most expensive value is R$ 7.99.

The Procon list is available to everyone on the city hall website (). It is possible to find the list of the lowest prices and also the list with all the stations, addresses, flags.