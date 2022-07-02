Check the results of Quina 5886 and Lotomania 2333 this Friday (7/1)

posted on 01/07/2022 19:58 / updated on 01/07/2022 20:43



Caixa Econômica Federal drew on the night of this Friday (7/1) four lotteries: contests 5886 from Quina, 2333 from Lotomania, 2561 from Lotofácil and 264 from Supersete. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.7 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 11-17-57-68-18.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 4.1 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 3

Column 2: 7

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 8

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 4

Column 7: 1

lottomania



With an expected prize of R$ 3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 09-72-07-25-22-08-54-18-31-16-70-01-59-47-14-76-86- 27-51-96.

lottoeasy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-15-06-01-12-05-16-23-02-17-21-13 -18-20-07.

