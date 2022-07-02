Check the results of Quina 5886 and Lotomania 2333 this Friday (7/1)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew on the night of this Friday (7/1) four lotteries: contests 5886 from Quina, 2333 from Lotomania, 2561 from Lotofácil and 264 from Supersete. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.7 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 11-17-57-68-18.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4.1 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:
Column 1: 3
Column 2: 7
Column 3: 4
Column 4: 8
Column 5: 0
Column 6: 4
Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 09-72-07-25-22-08-54-18-31-16-70-01-59-47-14-76-86- 27-51-96.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-15-06-01-12-05-16-23-02-17-21-13 -18-20-07.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast:

