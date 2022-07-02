Coleo Adidas makes Galo stores fill up: ‘Best day of the year’, says manager

photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press Loja do Galo in the Lourdes neighborhood has intense fan movement for the new Adidas collection

Atltico fans fill the club’s stores this Friday (1st), the first day of sales of the new kits from the Adidas collection. The German company is once again the supplier of sporting goods to Galo after 37 years. “Best day of the year”, said the manager of one of the establishments.

Adidas replaces France’s Le Coq Sportif, which produced Atlético’s kits from 2019 to 2021 and ended the partnership in the most successful year in the club’s history. This Friday, Galo released a video showing the new collection and even trained with the new material at the CT, in Vespasiano.

Meanwhile, in the Galo stores spread across Belo Horizonte, the movement of fans is intense in search of new pieces, since the beginning of the day. At the store located in the Lourdes district, close to Atltico’s headquarters, the queues for entry resulted in a wait of approximately one and a half hours in the morning.

At certain times of the day, the security of the establishment even had to close the doors to allow a more organized flow of athletes. Fans entered as others left to avoid overcrowding.

“Best day of the year”

O supersports talked to Helbert Martins, manager of Loja do Galo de Lourdes. He pointed out that there are no more training and goalkeeper shirts from the new Adidas collection in stock, celebrating the great movement on the first day of sales.

“It’s perfect. Fantastic. Open since 8 am, with the store full. The biggest demand for game shirts, 1 and 2. They are being very well accepted. The training and goalkeeper shirts are over”, he said.

“Actually, we were already having a good movement, because we were promoting the Le Coq pieces. But the last time like this today was at Christmas, in December. Store full since 8 am”, added Helbert to the supersports.

The debut of the new Atltico shirt will take place this Saturday (2), at 16:30, against Juventude, for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will take place at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul.