Commission approves tax incentive for those who sponsor surgeries in SUS – Notícias

Flávia Morais: the intention is to reduce the long lines for elective surgeries

The Social Security and Family Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved a proposal that grants tax incentives to those who sponsor surgeries in the Unified Health System (SUS).

The proposal allows individuals and corporations to deduct, by up to 1% of the Income Tax due, the amounts of donations and sponsorships destined directly to actions and services related to surgical procedures.

The project (PL 3918/20), by deputy Geovania de Sá (PSDB-SC), creates the National Support Program for Surgical Care in the Unified Health System (PronacSus), with the objective of raising funds for the performance of surgical procedures. in SUS.

Donations may be intended for private, associative or foundational, non-profit health institutions that are certified as charitable social assistance entities or qualified as social organizations or civil society organizations of public interest.

The rapporteur, deputy Flávia Morais (PDT-GO), defended the approval of the text. “The measure has great potential to increase the system’s problem-solving capacity, helping to reduce long queues for elective surgeries. In addition, the way in which PronacSus is structured offers a good degree of security regarding the destination of the funds raised and safeguards against fraud and embezzlement”, she maintained.

An amendment approved by the commission includes PronacSus in the legislation that deals with tax deduction for other SUS programs (Law 12,715/12), such as Pronon, for dental care, and Pronas/PCD, aimed at the rehabilitation of people with disabilities.

Procedure

The project is in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).

