CONSULT HERE who is entitled to EMERGENCY AID in JULY 2022 through the DATAPREV PORTAL

maintained by Federal Government, the Dataprev Portal follow with updated queries from Emergency Aid released.

The website dataprev continues operating normally July 2022, however, with changes.

Even with the completion of Emergency Aid in 2021, the benefit is still is having payments deposited to some payees.

To understand if you are entitled to the Aid benefit, just consult the Dataprev website.

In this article, check out how to perform the consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid and check out latest news.

It is important to emphasize that Emergency Aid being paid this year no corresponds to a continuity of the program.

That is, there is no Emergency Aid 2022.

The released installments are those of the 2020 Emergency Aid that have not yet been paid to a particular group.

THE Emergency Aid consultation through the Dataprev portal has new settings.

before, the Dataprev query could only be done with the CPF, the user’s date of birth and full name.

But now the Emergency Aid consultation must be carried out through a Gov.br account.

Therefore, you will need to create an account gov.br to perform the Emergency Aid consultation.

After log into account a page will open asking for the CPF number of the beneficiary.

a page will open asking for the of the beneficiary. After typing the your CPF click in Continue . After that, fill in your GOV.BR password.

click in . After that, fill in your GOV.BR password. Then click Sign in. on the dashboard query DATAPREV you will have access to the installments received, the analysis of the benefit and if you still have any amount to receive.

How to contest the Emergency Aid blocked by Dataprev? How to dispute the Emergency Aid denied?

To contest the Emergency Aid 2022 in the Dataprev portal the citizen must carry out the consultation on the website and if considered ineligiblethat is, unfit to receive the benefit, the citizen will see the message “Your benefit was not approved for the reasons outlined below“.

If you want to contest the decision, the citizen must click on the option “contest analysis” and enter the required data.

Emergency Aid of up to BRL 3,000 was released in July; see if you get



How to make a claim on Dataprev? DATAPREV NUMBER; CONTACT DATAPREV; MINISTRY OF CITIZENSHIP

If you have problems with the Dataprev consultation of Auxílio Emergencial, you can contact the responsible body by the number of SAC-Dataprev 0800-081-5899the call is free.

Contact can also be made by email: [email protected] or through the online page integrated with the Fala.BR, by clicking here.