consumers who paid more taxes will have amounts refunded

Consumers who paid more taxes than should on the energy bill can get the money back. The House of Representatives approved the project that establishes the return of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), included in the calculation basis of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Contribution to the Financing of Social Security (Cofins) .

In order for the money to be refunded, consumers who paid more will have a lower number in the energy tariffs so that the PIS/Cofins of the electricity bill can be fully refunded. The law was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro and published without vetoes in the Official Gazette.

Confirmed: consumers paid more taxes

The law changed the rules of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). The proposal is to speed up the return of money to consumers who paid more taxes.

The output found to ensure the reimbursement was the adoption of lower values ​​in the tariffs of the electricity bill, since since 2017 the Federal Supreme Court (STF) excluded ICMS on the understanding that there was double taxation.

According to figures released by the Chamber of Deputies and also by the Senate, at least R$ 47.6 billion must be returned to electricity consumers.

So far, R$ 12.7 billion has already been transferred by Aneel. This happened through the reviews tariffs from 2020 onwards. According to Aneel, the agency will make an extraordinary review of the tariffs of companies that had the readjustment approved without the refund.

See below the list of the 13 energy distributors that will have their tariff readjustments revised: