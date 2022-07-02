Corinthians arrives in Rio de Janeiro with 24 athletes to face Fluminense; see full list

Corinthians arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Friday afternoon to face Fluminense for the Brasileirão. For the match, which takes place on Saturday, coach Vítor Pereira will not have the majority of his starters, but he listed 24 athletes.

The alvinegro cast finished its preparation this Friday morning, still at CT Joaquim Grava, and then traveled to Rio de Janeiro. The match takes place at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã, and Vítor Pereira will not have most of his starters by choice or injury.

For the Brasileirão match, then, names like Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Willian, all injured, are left out of the list. Rafael Ramos and Roni, who started against Boca Juniors, did not travel, as they should appear among the starting 11 next Tuesday, again against the Argentines.

As a result, the list appears full of “kids”, as Vítor Pereira’s youth from the base are called. Names already “common” for the fans, such as Wesley, Matheus Araújo, Robert Renan and Guilherme Biro, may appear in the starting lineup.

Check the list of Corinthians related to face Fluminense

goalkeepers: Cassio, Donelli and Carlos Miguel;

Sides: Leo Maná, Lucas Piton, Bruno Melo and Fábio Santos;

Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu;

Midfielders: Giuliano, Breno Bidon, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo, Xavier and Cantillo;

Attackers: Wesley, Adson, Giovane, Mantuan, Júnior Moraes, Felipe Augusto and Róger Guedes;

