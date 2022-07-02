Corinthians defender to be a commentator for the Women’s Copa America

Still unable to enter the field due to a knee injury, defender Erika will participate in the Women’s Copa America outside the four lines. The Corinthians athlete was invited by the SBT to comment on the competition games.

The announcement was made by the athlete herself on her Instagram. She did not say which games she will be participating as a commentator, but confirmed that her “debut” will be on Saturday, July 9, when Brazil face Argentina in their first commitment in the competition.

“Falaaaaa guys!!!! Honored to be part of this team of SBT Sports alongside these sports beasts Teo José, Mauro Beting, Nadine Basttos and Fernanda Arantes to comment on the Copa America Feminina games together!! Stay tuned next 09/07 (Saturday) at 21 pm “, wrote the athlete – see the post below.

Erika has not played since November 2021, when she suffered a knee injury. The defender’s last match was against Nacional, from Uruguay, for Libertadores that year. After that, during training, shirt 99 tore the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee and has been in the recovery process ever since.

On the field, Corinthians will have four representatives in the Copa América. In the list of those summoned by Pia for the competition are Tamires, Luana, Adriana and Gabi Portilho.

