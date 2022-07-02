Corinthians overtakes rival and takes the lead in the highest paying averages in 2022; see list

Corinthians is the Brazilian club that raised the most with its fans at the stadium in the season. Until here, alvinegros total an average of 35,149 payers per appointment at Neo Química Arena in 2022.

In April, however, whoever led the ranking in a survey carried out and published by Ge.globe was the São Paulo team, with 31,542 paying fans per game, followed by Timão (28,994). Now, the scenario is different and the Corinthians rival appears in fourth place (28,560) – see the full list below.

To lead the ranking, Timão had a strong influence in the last four games as home team. In the matches against Goiás and Santos (Brasileirão), Santos (Copa do Brasil) and Boca Juniors (Libertadores), the club took in more than 160 thousand fans and raised just over R$ 11 million at the box office.

Now, Corinthians will return to play within their domains only next week, on July 10, when they face Flamengo. Before that, the club has two commitments away from home: Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão, and Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, for Libertadores.

See the highest average payers in 2022

Corinthians – 35,149 Flamengo – 34,527 Palm trees – 29,573 São Paulo – 28,560 Atletico Mineiro – 26,038 Cruise – 23,483 Ceará – 21,819 Fluminense – 18,605 Coritiba – 17,684 Vasco – 16,306

