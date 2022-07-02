Corinthians should not have Fagner against Boca Juniors; club still disclose diagnosis

Fagner should be another Corinthians embezzler against Boca Juniors, Tuesday, for the Libertadores round of 16, at Bombonera. The club will still publish the diagnosis, but the My Helm found that the muscle problem suffered in the first leg should take him out of the decision with the Argentines at the beginning of the week.

In the final minutes of the first half against the Argentines, shirt 23 felt pain in his thigh and left the pitch immediately. The player was replaced at halftime by defender Bruno Méndez, who acted improvised in the second half of the game.

The official diagnosis of Fagner’s muscle problem will be known one hour before the match against Fluminense, this Saturday, for the Brasileirão, at Maracanã. Corinthians’ communication only clarifies the medical problems of the absent athletes before the subsequent game.

Regarding the replacement for shirt 23, Rafael Ramos lives with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, they have some chance of traveling to Buenos Aires, but their participation will depend on the evolution until Monday. If he cannot play, defender Bruno Méndez will be improvised in the sector.

As shown by the portal My Helm, Willian is also unlikely to face Boca Juniors on Tuesday. Despite not having been diagnosed with any ligament or tendon injury in the right shoulder, shirt 10 still feels pain at the site and a recovery is considered unlikely.

Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) is another one that should not be able to. Maycon (injury to the adductor of the right thigh), and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery) are already confirmed casualties and still take a long time to return to the lawns.

Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Renato Augusto (discomfort in the calf) and Du Queiroz (contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh) have some chance of traveling to Buenos Aires, but the definition will take place on Monday.

In time: for the duel with Fluminense, this Saturday, for the Brasileirão, in Rio de Janeiro, all the players mentioned above were not even listed.

See more at: Fagner, Medical Department, CT Joaquim Grava, Libertadores da Amrica and Corinthians x Boca Juniors.