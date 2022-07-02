Corinthians takes the lead and Flamengo makes a ‘leap’ from 4 positions; see top 10 crowd averages in BR

In Brazil, one of the most constant issues in the world of football is who is the biggest crowd in the country. Teams like Corinthians, Flamengo, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Vasco, Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG and more, are always at the top of these conversations. But, an update made by the Globo Esporte portal, shows the highest audience averages.

In the first survey, carried out a few months ago, São Paulo appeared leading the statistics with the largest audience per game of all teams. But, in the updated ranking, Corinthians took the lead by posting an average of 35,149 payers per match at Neo Química Arena.

Timão, who came in second, jumped to the top of the statistics, while São Paulo fell from the lead to fourth place, with an average of 28,560 fans per game at Morumbi. But the change that most calls attention was not that of the two teams from São Paulo, but that of Flamengo.

The Rio de Janeiro team climbed simply four positions and now occupies the second place in the ranking, with an average of 34,527 fans per match played at Maracanã. In the last census, Mais Querido occupied the sixth position, but it made a ‘leap’ of four places to return to the top.

Palmeiras also showed an increase in audience and is in third position, with an average of 29,573. Finally, the top 10 of the busiest houses looks like this: 1st Corinthians: 35,149, 2nd Flamengo: 34,527, 3rd Palmeiras: 29,573, 4th São Paulo: 28,560, 5th Atlético-MG: 26,038, 6th Cruzeiro: 23,483, 7th Ceará: 21,819, 8th Fluminense: 18,605, 9th Coritiba: 17,68 Vasco and 1068 : 16,306.